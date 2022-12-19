O.J. Simpson Opens Up On Kris Jenner Romance Rumors & Truth About Khloe Kardashian’s Parentage

O.J. Simpson has set the record straight regarding the popular conspiracy theory that he is Khloe Kardashian’s father once again. He addressed the rumor on the Dec. 19 episode of the Full Send Podcast and said he would never have hooked up with Kris Jenner, now 67, because he was never physically attracted to her. “I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice. But, you know,” he said as he began to laugh. “I was dating supermodels!”

Getting more serious, the 75-year-old former football star added, “But the rumor ain’t true. Not even, nowhere close to being true. I’ve never been attracted to her and I never suspected she was ever attracted to me … so that was never a case.”

O.J. previously denied the rumor in a video he posted to Twitter just days after he created an account in June 2019. “Bob Kardashian was like a brother to me, he was a great guy,” he began, referring to the late Robert Kardashian, his longtime bestie and defense lawyer in his 1995 murder trial, Kris Jenner’s ex, and 38-year-old Khloe Kardashian‘s biological father. “He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together, when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended.”

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

“But never — and I want to stress, never, in any shape or form — have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me,” he continued. “So all of these stories are bogus, bad, tasteless.”

In a Nov. 2019 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris cried about the rumors with Khloe, her youngest daughter. “It’s really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started the media gives it life and breath and on the anniversary of Nicole [Simpson]’s death. It’s so tasteless and disgusting,” she vented. Nicole, of course, is O.J.’s ex-wife he was accused of murdering in 1995. He was acquitted of all charges following the highly publicized murder trial.

The KarJenner clan has denied the rumors for years, and in a 2016 Instagram comment (seen here), Khloe even joked about the gossip. “I don’t know why but you look white in this picture,” a user commented under a photo of Khloe using the dog ears Snapchat filter in a selfie. “I don’t know… Some days I’m OJs daughter. Others I’m Roberts daughter,” the Good American founder sarcastically wrote back.

Khloe also spoke about the rumor during a March 2016 episode of her former reality series Kocktails With Khloé and recalled when an ex-wife of Robert came out with an interview in which she claimed Robert confessed that Khloe wasn’t his when he was dying from esophageal cancer. “She wanted to come out, like, 10 years later after my dad passed away and said that I’m not his daughter and that he confided in her,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Listen, you can talk about me and my sisters all you f—king want.’ Do not talk about my dad. … He’s not here!”