Wendy Williams Refuses To Believe OJ Simpson Isn’t Khloe Kardashian’s Father: You’ve Lied Before

Wendy Williams just said WHAT?! The talk show host is convinced O.J. Simpson is Khloe Kardashian’s father after he slams the rumor.

Wendy Williams, 53, has never shied away from expressing her opinion — but her latest one is pretty severe. On the Jan. 11 taping of The Wendy Williams Show, the host brought up the rumors that O.J. Simpson, 70, is the real father of Khloe Kardashian, 33 — but it wasn’t to slam them. “He says he is not Khloe Kardashian’s father,” the star said in reference to a recent video of O.J. asserting he isn’t Khloe’s dad.

“Well, the rumors have been going around for years. I married their two names and called her Khlo-J,” Wendy continued. “Alas, O.J. and Kris [Jenner], they did have an affair 34 years ago behind Robert Kardashian’s back — allegedly. Allegedly. Two of Robert’s ex-wives allege that on his deathbed — Robert’s — he confessed that Khloe was not his child.” It should be noted that Khloe, Kris and Kim have all publicly decried these claims, and that when getting an annulment from Jan Ashley, Robert wrote to a judge that the marriage didn’t work because she wanted to have his child, but since he already had four biological children, he didn’t want to have another. The four, of course, refer to Kim, 37, Kourtney, 38, Rob, 30, and Khloe.

But if that wasn’t wild enough, the host then asked the audience, “Does Khloe look like Robert?” in which she got a resounding “No.” She then asked if the KUWTK star bears resemblance to her sister Kim and received another “No.” But when she asked “Does Khloe look like O.J.?” the crowd erupted, screaming “Yes!” Wendy then decided to show the clip in question. As we’ve previously reported, the former NFL player was approached over the weekend of Jan. 6 by a cameraman who told him congrats were in order over Khloe’s pregnancy. “Well for Bob, yeah,” he said in reference to the late Kardashian patriarch. “Congratulations to her. But trust me, I have nothing to do with it,” he continued, laughing off the speculation that Khloe is his kid.

But after showing this video to the audience, Wendy said, “Well, you’ve lied to us before, O.J.! Just saying,” before continuing to point out that the person, in her opinion, asked the wrong question. “The cameraman should’ve asked, ‘Have you ever slept with Kris?’ You know, just to set that record straight.” Jeez, Wendy — tell us how you really feel!

