Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Denim Good American Bikini In Mirror Selfies

Denim never looked better in swimsuit form! Khloe Kardashian, 38, took to Instagram on August 2 to show off her brand, Good American’s, denim bikini and she looked as gorgeous as ever. The toned mom of one posed in front of a mirror as she played with her hair and showed off her fit physique in the video she shared, which was followed by an equally sexy still. The bikini in her photo was the Denim Demi Top from her Good American swim line, which features underwire support and a scoop neckline, paired with the Denim Better Bikini Bottom. The top retails for $70 while the matching bottoms are priced at $55.

The shameless plug for her brand comes as Khloe continues to share snapshots from her Turks and Caicos birthday bash with her family in July. Her last image from the fun vacation came on July 25, which showed her standing in beautiful blue water posing in a blue bikini. She had her back turned to the camera but glanced back so fans could see her flawless complexion. The rest of the photos she posted with the first snapshot showed the reality of what it is like to vacation with family, as some little ones decided to photobomb her. “I swear I’m almost done with vacation photos,” she captioned the cute carousel. “My Nieces won’t let me live and take my content.”

Before the photo fail, Khloe shared nine other snapshots from the dreamy beach getaway, most of which showed her posing in a swimsuit. Khloe’s 4-year-old daughter True made an appearance in a few of the posts, including one in which she hung onto Khloe’s back while Khloe stood in the crystal-clear water in a camo print one-piece. “Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl,” she sweetly captioned the post.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Forte dei Marmi, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - 33-year-old American actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens shows off her incredible beach physique while enjoying a summer holiday with her sister Stella in Italy. Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Photopress / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The weeks worth of vacation pics also come as Khloe awaits True’s baby brother to arrive. HolywoodLife confirmed on July 13 that the former Revenge Body host conceived a baby with her ex and True’s father, Tristan Thompson, 31, via surrogate in Nov. 2021. One day later, a source told Page Six the former couple would be welcoming a baby boy into the world. “Khloe has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family,” they revealed to the outlet.

Right before the baby news came out, Khloe posted a sexy snapshot of herself posing in a metallic silver one-piece in Turks and Caicos with her back turned to the camera. She cryptically captioned the post, “There’s no point in looking back,” which fans thought may be about her giving her relationship with the NBA star another go. However, it was quite the opposite. When Tristan and Khloe conceived last year, he was already aware that the third woman he has impregnated, Maralee Nichols, was after him for paternity support after claiming the baby she was carrying was his, which was later confirmed to be true.

Khloe has kept contact with Tristan to a minimum since the paternity case was revealed, and has made it clear that they will never be an item again. “It seems like he’s finally given up on trying to win her back, which is a huge relief for Khloe because it was very draining for her,” a KarJenner insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on July 26. “All she wants is for them to be healthy and happy co-parents, that’s why she’s forgiven him and wants her family to forgive him too. She doesn’t see the point in hanging on to the negativity and anger but that doesn’t mean she’s letting what he did slide. They are 100% done for good.”