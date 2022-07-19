Khloe Kardashian Models Camouflage Swimsuit While Playing With True In The Ocean: Photos

Khloe Kardashian is back in a bathing suit and as stunning as ever! The 38-year-old Good American founder shared adorable swimsuit snapshots of her playing in the water with her daughter, 4-year-old True. Khloe rocked a camouflage print one-piece with a wide-cut armhole that gave a glimpse of her toned torso and side of her chest. True looked as happy as can be as she clung to her mom’s back in a pink and white ruffled one-piece. Both mom and daughter had their hair slicked back and out of their faces, and Khloe accessorized with oversized black shades.

The heartwarming photos were taken in aqua blue waters surrounded by lush mangroves and came shortly after Khloe and her family returned from a trip to Kylie Jenner‘s Turks and Caicos estate. Therefore, the sweet snapshots may be a throwback from the family gathering, which also acted as a celebration of Khloe’s 38th birthday. In the caption of the photo, Khloe gushed over her mini-me. “Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl,” she said with a white heart emoji.

The doting mom shared the snapshots of her and True nearly a week after HollywoodLife confirmed that she is expecting a second child via surrogate with her ex and father to True, 31-year-old NBA star Tristan Thompson. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” her rep told HL.

View Related Gallery KarJenner Sisters In Bikinis: See Photos Of Kim & More Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The baby, which is expected to be a boy, was conceived in November, one month before news broke that Tristan was in a contentious court battle over an unborn baby with Maralee Nichols that was later confirmed to be his. Khloe found out about the paternity suit with the rest of the world, which played out during the season finale of Hulu’s The Kardashians — before people knew about their baby on the way. “A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine — if you do — you’re not even going to give me a f—king heads up before the rest of the world?” the reality star said on the show as she processed the fact that Tristan had betrayed her trust yet again. “It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating. I’m embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than around people.”

Following the news of the second baby, a source close to the Kardashians explained to HollywoodLife that Khloe felt she and Tristan were truly getting along, and thought having a baby would bond them together as a family. “When Khloe and Tristan decided to have a second child together, Khloe did it with the hopes that it would fix all the damage that was done in the past,” they told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “She saw what an amazing father he was, and is, to True and she really thought that he had learned his lesson and that he would never hurt her again.

As Khloe awaits her new little one, it appears that she’s focused on spending time with True.