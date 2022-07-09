Khloe Kardashian Sizzles In High Cut Black One Piece On Tropical Birthday Getaway: Photos

Khloe Kardashian, 38, looked like she had a thrilling time in her most recent social media pics. The Kardashians star, who recently celebrated her birthday on June 27, wore a black Chanel one-piece swimsuit during a tropical getaway with her daughter True, 4, in the photos, which were posted to Instagram on July 9. The doting mom and her mini me flashed a lot of smiles as they splashed in the ocean under the sun and took in the gorgeous sights of palm trees and a blue sky.

“Do Not Disturb… We are having fun,” Khloe captioned the set of pics, which received a lot of responses from fans. “Khloe looks amazing,” one fan wrote while another called her “so fit.” A third fan called True “beautiful” and another quotes the Beach Boys by sharing that the snapshots looked “fun fun fun.”

Before Khloe shared her latest pics, she made headlines for twining with True in pink dresses for her birthday party last week. The cute duo posed in front of pink birthday balloons and were also joined by Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago, 4, who posed for some of the pics in a light blue sparkly dress. “Thank you all so incredibly much for all of the birthday love 🥰 I have been overwhelmed with love and blessings and I am so beyond thankful. We took about 400 photos to try and get a few with the girls. Lol this is the best we have but I love them,” Khloe captioned the post.

Khloe also shared pics and videos of her and True jetting off on her little sister Kylie Jenner‘s private pink jet to celebrate her birthday at another point during the week. They were joined by her brother Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream, 5, and a video showed the small group having a great time while hanging out by a delicious-looking birthday cake and even laying down on one of the jet’s beds and laughing at one point.

When Khloe’s not spending time with her family, she’s slowly starting to date again. The ex of Tristan Thompson, has reportedly been on dates and a source told us that those closest to her, including her mom Kris Jenner, Kim and her other sister Kourtney Kardashian, are “so happy” for her. “Kim and Kourtney have always been Khloe’s biggest supporters and they have seen how much drama she’s gone through with nearly every relationship she’s been in. They’re tired of seeing her being treated poorly and want her to find someone who deserves all of the love she gives, because she deserves the world,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kris is very protective of Khloe and wants to make sure she’s finds someone that treats her, and True, with complete respect.”