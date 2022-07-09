Rob Kardashian & Daughter Dream, 5, Join Khloe & True, 4, For Her 38th Birthday Celebration: Watch

The Kardashians make sure to celebrate their birthdays in style — and it’s always a family affair! Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram on Saturday, July 8 to share a video of her big day where she jetted off on little sister Kylie Jenner’s private plane along with daughter True, brother Rob Kardashian, and his baby girl Dream. In a rare appearance, Rob can be seen relaxing in his seat while the two adorable cousins jump for joy in front of him and play with the balloons that are decorating every inch of the jet’s interior.

The short video, which has Madonna’s “B-Day Song” playing in the background, starts off with a shot of the jet featuring a balloon sign spelling out “Koko” and a pink welcome mat with Kylie’s name. The montage shows the Kardashian tots playing in the jet while the camera captures more balloons, ribbons, cakes and gifts scattered throughout. After the kids playfully tackle Khloe on a bed, the clip closes with the birthday girl taking a sip from a champagne glass. “Wheels Up on Kylie Air 💕 Kamp KoKo is underway,” Khloe captioned the heartwarming post.

While Rob may be a bit camera-shy, it sounds like his daughter is ready for her close-up. The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.

“Dream had so much fun shooting the commercial with Kris, she’s already asking when the next one is,” the insider dished. “Rob‘s never going to be a stage dad but he’s so proud of her. Everyone at the shoot was raving about what a natural Dream is and how great she is to work with, she totally impressed everyone.”

As for how Dream’s close-up came to be, a second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that it was all the famous momager’s idea! “Kris was the one who was initially approached by Amazon for this new partnership. When she learned what the ad was all about, she immediately knew Dream would be perfect for this.”

While there hasn’t been news of another project for the young Kardashian starlet at the moment, HollywoodLife will keep you posted on Dream’s new acting career!