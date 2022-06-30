Rob Kardashian Sings Karaoke On Rare Boys Night Out With Pals Ross Butler & Noah Centino: Watch

Although Rob Kardashian keeps a low profile in Hollywood, he also keeps a circle of high-profile friends that are among Tinseltown’s elite. The former reality star, and brother to the famous Kardashian sisters, shared a video to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 30 where a group of his buddies — including actors Noah Centineo and Ross Butler — were hanging out together, drinking beers and belting out some tunes.

In the video, seen above, 13 Reasons Why star Ross is banging out Neil Diamond’s classic hit “Sweet Caroline” on the piano as the guys all gather around to sing it, including friends Sam Milloy, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star, Dominic Di Tommaso and Nate Weston. Rob is not seen in the video. “Just jamming with the boys,” Ross captioned his repost of the video, which was originally shared by Sam Lufti.

Meanwhile, Rob has kept his low-profile reputation going after he missed out on his sister Kourtney’s wedding. A source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife why he skipped her nuptials to Travis Barker in Portofino, and it had much to do with his recent court battle with his ex Blac Chyna.

“Rob really did have every intention of going to Kourtney’s wedding to possibly walk Kourtney down the aisle, in the place of their dad,” the insider began. “The stress of the Blac Chyna trial was way too much for him to handle, though. Ultimately, he told his family that he wanted to relax and decompress this weekend and spend it with the most important person in his life, [his daughter] Dream.”

While Blac Chyna lost her defamation case against Rob’s family, the exes were also scheduled to face off in court for her revenge porn lawsuit. However, as the case was to begin jury selection, Rob and Blac Chyna settled the case on Monday, June 20. It was reported that they came to an agreement, though the terms of their deal remain unknown. HollywoodLife has reached out to Rob and Chyna’s lawyers for comment.