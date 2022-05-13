Rob Kardashian ‘Wishes’ Blac Chyna Would ‘Let Lawsuit Go’ For Sake Of Daughter Dream

Blac Chyna and her lawyers have tried to appeal the defamation lawsuit against the KarJenners, but a source close to the family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Rob wants them to 'move on' for their daughter.

By:
,
May 13, 2022 1:12PM EDT
rob kardashian, blac chyna
View gallery
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian at the Arrivals for the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 30, 2011 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Arrivals for 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kim Kardashian West and brother Rob EA Sports Freestyle presents 'Facebreaker' Launch Party, Los Angeles, America - 03 Sep 2008 FaceBreaker is a boxing video game created by Fight Night developers, EA Canada. With a "cartoony" artistic style the game allows players to 'break' their opponents’ faces as it features 'real-time facial deformation'. The game also uses face-capture technology to allow players to capture and use their own image. As well as a host of normal characters there are several celebrity 'guest' characters, including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Kim Kardashian.
Rob Kardashian Kardashian Khaos store opening, Las Vegas, America - 15 Dec 2011
Image Credit: Beverly News/Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Rob Kardashian wants to move past the defamation lawsuit with his ex Blac ChynaA source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he wants Chyna to “just let this lawsuit go and move on,” mainly so that it doesn’t have too big of an impact on the pair’s daughter Dream5. The source said that Rob, 35, doesn’t want their daughter to think that he and Chyna, 34, felt any “animosity” towards each other.

Chyna and her legal team have made moves to try to appeal the court decision, which ruled in favor of the Kardashians. Recently, they filed paperwork to have the judge disqualified, saying he was biased, but the motion was dismissed. The source said that Rob feels that by continuing to fight, it does more harm than good. “Rob wishes Blac Chyna will just let this lawsuit go and move on so that they can all heal and get on with their lives. Blac Chyna fighting the ruling is not healthy for anyone, including their daughter, Dream,” the source said.

Rob’s prime concern is his and Chyna’s daughter Dream. (Marksman / MEGA)

Most of all, Rob wants his relationship with Chyna to improve so that the exes can both be there for important events in Dream’s life. “Ultimately Rob would like Dream to grow up knowing that, although their relationship did not work out, there is no animosity or hatred between her two parents. It would be great if Rob and Chyna would be able to attend functions for their daughter together, such as birthdays and holidays,” they said.

Ultimately, the source said that Rob is thinking long-term, and he doesn’t want any drama for major events when Dream is all grown up someday. “Rob would love to be able to walk Dream down the aisle at her wedding one day – with Chyna there and no drama at all,” the source explained. “These are things that will be important to Dream and he thinks that, at this point, she should come first.”

The source said that Rob wants to let ‘bygones be bygones’ with Chyna. (Beverly News/Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)

Chyna had tried to sue the Kardashians for defamation and contract interference. The court ruled in favor of the KarJenners on May 2. At the time, a source close to Rob had told HollywoodLife exclusively that he was happy to move past the trial. “Honestly, Rob is just glad that this whole entire thing is over. Blac Chyna’s drama has caused him so much angst over the past couple of years and he is thankful that, in the end, justice did prevail,” they said.

More From Our Partners

ad