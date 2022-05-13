Rob Kardashian ‘Wishes’ Blac Chyna Would ‘Let Lawsuit Go’ For Sake Of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian wants to move past the defamation lawsuit with his ex Blac Chyna. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he wants Chyna to “just let this lawsuit go and move on,” mainly so that it doesn’t have too big of an impact on the pair’s daughter Dream, 5. The source said that Rob, 35, doesn’t want their daughter to think that he and Chyna, 34, felt any “animosity” towards each other.

Chyna and her legal team have made moves to try to appeal the court decision, which ruled in favor of the Kardashians. Recently, they filed paperwork to have the judge disqualified, saying he was biased, but the motion was dismissed. The source said that Rob feels that by continuing to fight, it does more harm than good. “Rob wishes Blac Chyna will just let this lawsuit go and move on so that they can all heal and get on with their lives. Blac Chyna fighting the ruling is not healthy for anyone, including their daughter, Dream,” the source said.

Most of all, Rob wants his relationship with Chyna to improve so that the exes can both be there for important events in Dream’s life. “Ultimately Rob would like Dream to grow up knowing that, although their relationship did not work out, there is no animosity or hatred between her two parents. It would be great if Rob and Chyna would be able to attend functions for their daughter together, such as birthdays and holidays,” they said.

Ultimately, the source said that Rob is thinking long-term, and he doesn’t want any drama for major events when Dream is all grown up someday. “Rob would love to be able to walk Dream down the aisle at her wedding one day – with Chyna there and no drama at all,” the source explained. “These are things that will be important to Dream and he thinks that, at this point, she should come first.”

Chyna had tried to sue the Kardashians for defamation and contract interference. The court ruled in favor of the KarJenners on May 2. At the time, a source close to Rob had told HollywoodLife exclusively that he was happy to move past the trial. “Honestly, Rob is just glad that this whole entire thing is over. Blac Chyna’s drama has caused him so much angst over the past couple of years and he is thankful that, in the end, justice did prevail,” they said.