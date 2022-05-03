Blac Chyna Vows To ‘Appeal’ After Losing Lawsuit Against Kardashians, Lawyer Says

Blac Chyna’s attorneys revealed that they’re going to appeal their case after the 33-year-old model lost in her lawsuit against the Kardashian family on Monday, May 2. One of the points that the lawyer Lynne Ciani highlighted was that the jury ruled that Chyna had not been physically abusive towards her ex Rob Kardashian, 35, even if they didn’t rule that Kim and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kylie and Kris Jenner had defamed her.

Outside of the court, Lynne explained the grounds that they were going to appeal. “Two things. Number one, the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian,” Lynne said, per Page Six. “Number two, the jury found that all four defendants intentionally interfered with [Chyna’s] contracts with the E! Network. We will appeal the remainder of the verdict.”

The lawsuit had claimed that the Kardashians had defamed Chyna and interfered with E! to get her show Rob And Chyna canceled. Kim had been cleared of the defamation claims on Friday before the final verdict came in. The Kardashians’ lawyer Michael Rhodes thanked the jury for the verdict. “We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial. The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer — I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed,” he said in a statement, received by HollywoodLife.

After the verdict came in, the Kardashians all attended the Met Gala in New York City and celebrated the win. Kris seemed glad to put the trial behind her in a brief red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m just glad it’s over,” she said.

The trial was filled with bombshell testimonies from so many members of the Kardashian family, including Rob alleging that Chyna had “strangled” him with a phone cord and “put a gun to [his] head,” while she was drinking and on cocaine.