Kim Kardashian Resented Filming ‘KUWTK’ With Blac Chyna After She ‘Beat Rob With A Metal Rod’

Kim Kardashian, 41, talked about her negative feelings toward Blac Chyna after the model allegedly “beat” her brother Rob Kardashian “with a metal rod” during their previous tumultuous relationship, while speaking in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday for Chyna’s defamation trial against her family. The reality star mentioned the alleged abuse when reportedly talking about Rob’s now ex-girlfriend being offered $370,000 by the E! Network to appear on her family series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after season one of Rob & Chyna, her own show with Rob, ended. An email that Kim wrote about her disapproval of the offer was shown during her time on the stand, and in it, she was complaining that the network didn’t approach her family before making the offer to Chyna.

“Nobody listens to us…No one respects us,” the email reportedly read before she then apparently urged her sisters to “get on the phone today” with E! executives after Chyna’s alleged fight with Rob.

“I was upset that Rob was so emotional and upset,” Kim reportedly told jurors. “I remember trying to be supportive of my brother – he was being so emotional.”

“It’s all such a blur,” she added while recalling Rob “looked red and puffy and exhausted and drained.”

“It was our show and she’s not a family member,” Kim reportedly also said about Chyna.

Chyna, who shares five-year-old daughter Dream with Rob, is suing Kim along with some of her other family members, including sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner for $108 million after she claims they ruined her career and income when they caused her reality show with Rob to end.

During their time in court on Tuesday, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani further questioned Kim about a text message she sent to her sisters and whether or not she ever had a family meeting about cancelling Chyna’s show with Rob. Ciani also brought up an email that Kim reportedly wrote to the producers of KUWTK and in it, she talked about taking a break from their show and warning them that they’ll “lose the rest of the Kardashians and Jenners” if Chyna continues to film.

“You already got Chyna off her show (Rob and Chyna) and now you didn’t want her on your show (KUWTK) either?,” Ciani asked Kim.

“I’m just saying this is our show,” Kim responded. “We have the discretion of what we’re going to film content wise. Why would you want to put my brother in this situation if he’s going to end up crying and she’s (Chyna) just going to show up to film and not be with him. Why would we film with her on our show? It was our show and she’s not a family member.”

Chyna’s defamation trial against the KarJenners started on April 18 and is expected to last around 10 days.