Kris Jenner Breaks Down In Tears Recalling Terror After Blac Chyna Pointed Gun At Rob’s Head

Kris Jenner returned to court on Friday, April 22 and called out Blac Chyna for allegedly abusing her son, Rob Kardashian, according to TMZ. Kris, 66, claimed in her testimony that she was fearful Chyna, 33, would kill Rob, 35, while the exes were filming their reality show, Rob & Chyna, which Chyna claims was canceled due to the KarJenners. The family matriarch reportedly told the court that her son allegedly “had marks on his body” and a torn shirt after Chyna pointed a gun at his head and then wrapped an iPhone cord around his neck in Dec. 2016.

Kris was asked in court why she didn’t contact the police if she feared Chyna would kill her son. In response, The Kardashians star reportedly explained that she believed her own security team of ex-LAPD officers could handle the situation themselves. Kris also had to address several text messages that she sent to Chyna years ago. One text reportedly read, “He (Rob) is devastated, and he needs to ditch the b*tch,” and Kris admitted that she sent the message in anger and now regrets using that expletive.

Another message shown to the court was reportedly sent by Kris to the showrunner of Rob & Chyna and read, “Let’s take her (Chyna) off the show and just make it Rob raising his daughter.” Kris gave her explanation for that message: “This is my son that has been traumatized and I was just trying to figure out what to do,” she told the court, per TMZ. Kris then reportedly cried as she compared Chyna pointing the gun at Rob to when Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016. She also briefly referenced the Will Smith–Chris Rock Oscars slap when speaking about Chyna and Rob’s drama.

Kris and the family are in a $100 million defamation trial coming from Chyna. The “momager” started her testimony on April 21 and claimed she was worried Chyna would kill her daughter Kylie Jenner for dating Chyna’s ex, Tyga. Kris also noted that there were “a lot of ups and downs” in Rob and Chyna’s relationship, but she denied being the cause of their E! reality show getting canceled.

Chyna, who is seeking $40 million for loss of earning damages and $60 million for loss of future earning capacity damages from the Kardashians, testified in court on April 20. Chyna confirmed the gun and phone cord incidents did occur, but insisted that she was joking and wasn’t trying to hurt Rob. The exes, who broke up for good in Dec. 2016, share 5-year-old daughter, Dream.