Blac Chyna Admits She Wrapped A Phone Cord ‘Around’ Rob Kardashian’s Neck During Heated Fight

Blac Chyna confesses in court docs obtained by HL that she put a phone charger around Rob Kardashian’s neck during a fight — but that she wasn’t actually trying to hurt him.

Blac Chyna, 31, according to her attorney, Lynne M. Ciani, is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed against her by ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, 32, saying that while his statement that she wrapped a phone charger around his neck is correct, she did not try to “strangle” him, as he claimed. Chyna, according to new court documents obtained by HollywoodLife on Feb. 12, told attorney Martin Singer in a September 2019 video testimony that she put the cord around Rob’s neck “jokingly, yeah,” during an alleged December 2016 fight. “And then after that, we had fun.” She also admitted to ripping Rob’s shirt that night, but couldn’t recall if it was before or after the phone charger incident.

During her video testimony, the lawyer asked her if she “put the cord around [Rob’s] neck while holding it in two hands;” she agreed, but said “not to hurt him, no.” She also denied the following claims: that she allegedly pulled the cord, that she allegedly tried to choke Rob while holding the chord around him neck, that the cord allegedly went “fully” around Rob’s neck, and that she allegedly tied the cord at the back of his neck so she could “pull it.” She also denied that she allegedly scratched Rob, whom she was still engaged to, during the incident. Rob and Chyna’s relationship officially ended in February 2017.

The court documents also contained an April 2018 video testimony from Rob, in which he called her wrapping the phone cord around him a “dumb thing to do” to “the father of her child, who takes care of her family, and just had a child with her, and is like loyal to her.” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also revealed that he wanted to “have more children” with his ex-fiancée before their breakup; the exes share a daughter, Dream Kardashian, who was born in November 2016. He lamented the end of their relationship, but “it just never reconciled. It just got worse. Everything got worse.”