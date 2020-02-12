Rob Kardashian Wanted More Kids With Blac Chyna: I ‘Felt Sad’ For Dream When We Split

Rob Kardashian confessed to wanting more children with Blac Chyna in newly surfaced court documents. He also was extremely upset when they ended their romance.

Rob Kardashian, 32, says he didn’t want to split from Blac Chyna, 31 — regardless, the KUWTK star felt like he had to. His true feelings over their broken family and failed relationship, which ended for good in Feb. 2017, has been revealed in new court documents that HollywoodLife obtained on Feb. 12. The documents detail Rob’s April 2018 video deposition about a Dec. 2016 fight with Blac Chyna, in which he admitted, “I only want a child with one woman, so [I wanted] to give this woman a chance.”

“But, you know, it never — it just never reconciled. It just got worse. Everything got worse,” Rob continued. Not only was the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sad that he couldn’t expand his family with Chyna, but he was also distressed for the first and only child they welcomed together: Dream Kardashian, who’s now three years old. “I just felt sad for my baby. Yeah, I just felt sad for my baby,” Rob confessed.

While Rob lamented over the breakup of his family, he spent much of the video deposition touching upon an alleged fight that went down between Rob and Chyna in Dec. 2016. He accused Chyna of trying to “strangle” him with an iPhone charging cord, which he called a “dumb thing” to allegedly do since he was “the father of her child, who takes care of her family, and just had a child with her, and is like loyal to her.” Rob also called himself a “good dude” who wanted to “have more children” with Chyna!

Rob accused Chyna of assault in a lawsuit that was filed in Sept. 2017, and now, two years later, Chyna is finally clapping back. Rob’s ex-fiancée “has filed a motion to dismiss the baseless assault and battery claims filed by her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian in September 2017,” Chyna revealed in a statement, provided by her lawyer to HollywoodLife on Feb. 12. She added, “Now, Chyna has submitted evidence to the Court proving that she never committed assault and battery against Rob and that his case should be thrown out of court.”

Rob and Chyna have long been at odds and engaged in legal woes ever since ending their engagement. They spend time with Dream separately, often sharing photos and videos of the adorable toddler on their Instagram accounts. Rob even allegedly filed for primary custody of Dream, TMZ reported in Jan. 2020 (however, the outlet didn’t publish the court documents).