Rob Kardashian Dismisses 2017 Assault Lawsuit Against Ex Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian is giving up his years-long legal battle against his ex, Blac Chyna, dismissing his assault lawsuit.

Rob Kardashian has decided to drop the legal battle against ex Blac Chyna. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, filed to dismiss his assault lawsuit filed in 2017 against the 33-year-old without prejudice and a judge has approved the motion, Page Six reported on Friday, Feb. 18. “My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Rob shared with the outlet on Friday.

“Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna,” he continued. The dismissal of the motion came after a judge denied Rob’s filing to delay the trial which was set to begin next week.

Rob initially sued Blac Chyna for assault back in 2017, alleging the mother of his daughter Dream strangled him with an iPhone charger after consuming a large amount of drugs and alcohol. Rob said he ultimately got away, but alleged Chyna continued to hit him in the face and head. Rob also claimed that he suffered numerous injuries to his neck via Chyna, although the model continued to deny the allegations.

Rob’s two friends, Eugene Shpilsky and Victory Belz, both claimed (on separate occasions) they witnessed Chyna point a gun at Rob before and threaten his life. They were originally set to be called to trial to testify on his behalf. Corey Gamble, Rob’s mom Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, was also expected to appear in court on behalf of Rob.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, claimed that “Chyna has video evidence that Rob didn’t have a mark or scratch on him after the alleged attack — because there was no attack,” to Page Six, also calling the lawsuit “malicious” and “baseless” before it was ultimately dropped.

“Rob has sought to use his wealth and power via this vexatious lawsuit to smear Chyna as a mother and even as a human being for more than four years,” the lawyer continued. “Rob dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case ‘for the sake of his daughter,’ but because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false. In other words, Rob’s avoidance of the serious consequences of an adverse jury verdict is why he dropped his case, not his supposed ‘concern’ for his daughter.

“Chyna will now seek relief from the court to make sure that Rob cannot refile his lawsuit and to make him pay for her substantial litigation costs,” she concluded