Rob Kardashian Dismisses 2017 Assault Lawsuit Against Ex Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna
Kcr/Shutterstock
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian at the Arrivals for the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 30, 2011 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Arrivals for 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kim Kardashian West and brother Rob EA Sports Freestyle presents 'Facebreaker' Launch Party, Los Angeles, America - 03 Sep 2008 FaceBreaker is a boxing video game created by Fight Night developers, EA Canada. With a "cartoony" artistic style the game allows players to 'break' their opponents’ faces as it features 'real-time facial deformation'. The game also uses face-capture technology to allow players to capture and use their own image. As well as a host of normal characters there are several celebrity 'guest' characters, including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Kim Kardashian.
Rob Kardashian Kardashian Khaos store opening, Las Vegas, America - 15 Dec 2011
Rob Kardashian RYU Restaurant grand opening, New York, America - 23 Apr 2012 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer

Rob Kardashian is giving up his years-long legal battle against his ex, Blac Chyna, dismissing his assault lawsuit.

Rob Kardashian has decided to drop the legal battle against ex Blac Chyna. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, filed to dismiss his assault lawsuit filed in 2017 against the 33-year-old without prejudice and a judge has approved the motion, Page Six reported on Friday, Feb. 18. “My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Rob shared with the outlet on Friday.

“Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna,” he continued. The dismissal of the motion came after a judge denied Rob’s filing to delay the trial which was set to begin next week.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna
Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna (Kcr/Shutterstock).

Rob initially sued Blac Chyna for assault back in 2017, alleging the mother of his daughter Dream strangled him with an iPhone charger after consuming a large amount of drugs and alcohol. Rob said he ultimately got away, but alleged Chyna continued to hit him in the face and head. Rob also claimed that he suffered numerous injuries to his neck via Chyna, although the model continued to deny the allegations.

Rob’s two friends, Eugene Shpilsky and Victory Belz, both claimed (on separate occasions) they witnessed Chyna point a gun at Rob before and threaten his life. They were originally set to be called to trial to testify on his behalf. Corey Gamble, Rob’s mom Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, was also expected to appear in court on behalf of Rob.

Rob Chyna, Blac Chyna
Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna (Mediapunch/Shutterstock).

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, claimed that “Chyna has video evidence that Rob didn’t have a mark or scratch on him after the alleged attack — because there was no attack,” to Page Six, also calling the lawsuit “malicious” and “baseless” before it was ultimately dropped.

“Rob has sought to use his wealth and power via this vexatious lawsuit to smear Chyna as a mother and even as a human being for more than four years,” the lawyer continued. “Rob dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case ‘for the sake of his daughter,’ but because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false. In other words, Rob’s avoidance of the serious consequences of an adverse jury verdict is why he dropped his case, not his supposed ‘concern’ for his daughter.

“Chyna will now seek relief from the court to make sure that Rob cannot refile his lawsuit and to make him pay for her substantial litigation costs,” she concluded