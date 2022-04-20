Blac Chyna Claims She Was Joking When She Put Gun To Rob Kardashian’s Head

As her civil case against the Kardashians continues, Blac Chyna, 33 testified Wednesday against her ex Rob Kardashian‘s abuse allegations which lead up to their breakup and cancelling of their reality show. While on the stand, questioned by her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, Chyna told the jury she was only joking around when she pointed a gun at her ex and wrapped an iPhone cord around his neck, Daily Mail reports.

The influencer told the court she and Rob were celebrating their show, Rob & Chyna, being picked up for a second season back in Dec. 2016, and were throwing money around and “being silly.” Per the gun, Chyna noted that Rob “said he didn’t have any bullets and it was not loaded.”

Chyna continued on through the questioning to say her ex was “absolutely not” fearful after she picked up the gun from the dresser. Moreover, she denied trying to strangle Rob with the phone cord, noting she was “just being playful” when she put it around his neck.

The next day, on Dec. 15, she said the couple had an argument due to Rob’s ongoing jealousy. “He accused me of talking to other people and cheating,” she told the jury. “I always had to reassure him ‘Yes, this is your baby,'” regarding when she was pregnant with their now-5-year-old daughter, Dream. Chyna went on to say she even offered to take a DNA test to prove the baby she was carrying was hers.

In addition to her testimony, Chyna took to Twitter on Apr. 2 to reveal her reasoning for the trial, which includes financial struggles and to show her two kids, including her son King Cairo, 9, how to “stand up for themselves.”

“I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie which starts in 13 days,” her statement began. “When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS.”

“I’m taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong,” she continued. “I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors – the lies that were told and the damage that was done.”

She concluded, “At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me,” she went on before concluding with, “And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too.” She also signed off on the statement using her real first name, Angela.