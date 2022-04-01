Find Out

Khloe Kardashian Supports Rob As He Claps Back At Blac Chyna About Child Support

Larry Marano/BroadImage/Shutterstock
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian at the Arrivals for the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 30, 2011 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Arrivals for 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kim Kardashian West and brother Rob EA Sports Freestyle presents 'Facebreaker' Launch Party, Los Angeles, America - 03 Sep 2008 FaceBreaker is a boxing video game created by Fight Night developers, EA Canada. With a "cartoony" artistic style the game allows players to 'break' their opponents’ faces as it features 'real-time facial deformation'. The game also uses face-capture technology to allow players to capture and use their own image. As well as a host of normal characters there are several celebrity 'guest' characters, including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Kim Kardashian.
Rob Kardashian Kardashian Khaos store opening, Las Vegas, America - 15 Dec 2011
Rob Kardashian RYU Restaurant grand opening, New York, America - 23 Apr 2012 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Khloe Kardashian has entered the chat. Amid the child support drama between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, KoKo stood by her brother’s side with some subtle social media support.

No matter how ugly things get, Rob Kardashian can rest assured that his sister, Khloé Kardashian, will have his back. Such was the case with the recent clash between Rob, 35, and Blac Chyna, 33. After Blac proclaimed she was a “single mother [with] no support,” Rob brought out the receipts – literally. “I pay 37k a year for [Dream Kardashian’s] school,” he wrote in a conversation reposted by The Shade Room. As the dirty laundry was being aired, Khloé, 37, threw her support behind Rob by “liking” the post.

Khloé’s “like” was in support of her brother standing up for himself. Chyna first wrote how “yesterday, I had to give up [three] of my cars ..my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.” She later wrote, “Single no support child support.” When The Shade Room shared Chyna’s comments, her ex, Tyga, wrote how he pays “40k a year” for his and Chyna’s son, King Cairo, 9, school. Tyga also said that King lives with him “Monday [through] Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol.” Then, Rob came in.

In addition to saying he pays $37 grand a year for Dream’s school, Rob claimed he “handle(s) every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities.” Rob also said that he cares for Dream, 5, from Tuesday to Saturday. “Why would I pay child support lol,” he added, mirroring Tyga. This caused the rapper to ask, “How [do you] pay 3k less? Let me know the plug.”

Related Gallery

Rob Kardashian Out In Public For First Time In 1 Year: Rare Photos

Northridge, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - *HOLD FOR ALEX* The most elusive of the Kardashian clan was seen dropping off the daughter he shares with the controversial 'Only Fan's' Star. Rob dropped Dream (5) at 'Boulderdash Indoor Rock Climbing' in Northridge CA for a playdate with their cousins - Saint and True. Rob stayed in his SUV chatting to his nannies before departing.Pictured: Rob Kardashian, Dream KardashianBACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Northridge, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - *HOLD FOR ALEX* The most elusive of the Kardashian clan was seen dropping off the daughter he shares with the controversial 'Only Fan's' Star. Rob dropped Dream (5) at 'Boulderdash Indoor Rock Climbing' in Northridge CA for a playdate with their cousins - Saint and True. Rob stayed in his SUV chatting to his nannies before departing. Pictured: Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Northridge, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - *HOLD FOR ALEX* The most elusive of the Kardashian clan was seen dropping off the daughter he shares with the controversial 'Only Fan's' Star. Rob dropped Dream (5) at 'Boulderdash Indoor Rock Climbing' in Northridge CA for a playdate with their cousins - Saint and True. Rob stayed in his SUV chatting to his nannies before departing.Pictured: Rob Kardashian, Dream KardashianBACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

(Larry Marano/BroadImage/Shutterstock)

Rob and Chyna had a brief but explosive love affair that resulted in a child – Dream – and a short-lived reality series  (Rov & Chyna). Since she and Rob split in 2017, it hasn’t been that amicable between Chyna and the Kardashians. Recently, Rob dismissed a 2017 assault lawsuit against Chyna. “My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Rob said following the Feb. 2021 decision. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”