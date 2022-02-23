Rob Kardashian Reveals Why He Dismissed Lawsuit Against Blac Chyna

Will there finally be peace between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna? Rob has dismissed his assault lawsuit against his ex, claiming he’s moving on for the sake of their daughter, Dream.

Rob Kardashian filed to dismiss his assault lawsuit against Blac Chyna on Friday (Feb. 18). Rob, 34, first sued Blac, 33, in September 2017, and after nearly five years, the Arthur George socks founder figured it was time to move on, if not for him, then for their shared daughter, Dream Kardashian, 5. “My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Kardashian said in a statement to E! News.

“Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna,” said Rob, per his statement. A Los Angeles judge ultimately approved Rob’s motion to dismiss his lawsuit against Blac without prejudice. However, while Rob said that he dropped the case to avoid the drama of suing his daughter’s mother in a public court, Blac Chyna’s legal team thinks otherwise.

“Chyna was finally about to have her day in court at a Feb. 23 jury trial in Los Angeles Superior Court where she was prepared to prove with evidence that Rob’s claim that she physically attacked and assaulted him was a malicious lie,” Lynne Ciani, a lawyer for Blac Chyna, said in a statement to E! News. “Instead, Rob dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case ‘for the sake of his daughter,’ but because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false. In other words, Rob’s avoidance of the serious consequences of an adverse jury verdict is why he dropped his case, not his supposed ‘concern’ for his daughter.”

Shortly after Rob dismissed the lawsuit, Chyna’s legal team said she would “seek relief from the court to make sure that Rob cannot refile his lawsuit and to make him pay for her substantial litigation costs.”

Rob has once again become reclusive. At the start of February, Rob made his first public appearance in about a year. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was spotted dropping off Dream at a playdate with her cousins Saint West, 6, and True Thompson, 3. Rob remained in his SUV while his little girl went off to play.