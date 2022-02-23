News

Rob Kardashian Reveals Why He Dismissed Lawsuit Against Blac Chyna

Broadimage/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Blac Chyna takes her daughter Dream Kardashian to support her little brother King at his soccer game in Woodland Hills. Blac was seen arriving and spending time with a mystery man as she stood on the sidelines with the other parents. Dream Kardashian was seen having a great time running around and at one point she had a phone on her hand and she typed 911 on the calculator key pad. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 06 Oct 2019 Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Stevenson. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA522163_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Calabasas, - *EXCLUSIVE* Kris Jenner leaves the Kardashian family Christmas photoshoot in Calabasas.Pictured: Kris JennerBACKGRID USA 17 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_024.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Blac Chyna takes her daughter Dream Kardashian to support her little brother King at his soccer game in Woodland Hills with Rapper Sage the Gemini. Blac was seen arriving and spending time with a mystery man as she stood on the sidelines with the other parents. Dream Kardashian was seen having a great time running around and at one point she had a phone on her hand and she typed 911 on the calculator key pad. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 06 Oct 2019 Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Stevenson. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA522163_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Will there finally be peace between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna? Rob has dismissed his assault lawsuit against his ex, claiming he’s moving on for the sake of their daughter, Dream.

Rob Kardashian filed to dismiss his assault lawsuit against Blac Chyna on Friday (Feb. 18). Rob, 34, first sued Blac, 33, in September 2017, and after nearly five years, the Arthur George socks founder figured it was time to move on, if not for him, then for their shared daughter, Dream Kardashian, 5. “My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Kardashian said in a statement to E! News.

“Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna,” said Rob, per his statement. A Los Angeles judge ultimately approved Rob’s motion to dismiss his lawsuit against Blac without prejudice. However, while Rob said that he dropped the case to avoid the drama of suing his daughter’s mother in a public court, Blac Chyna’s legal team thinks otherwise.

(Marksman / MEGA)

“Chyna was finally about to have her day in court at a Feb. 23 jury trial in Los Angeles Superior Court where she was prepared to prove with evidence that Rob’s claim that she physically attacked and assaulted him was a malicious lie,” Lynne Ciani, a lawyer for Blac Chyna, said in a statement to E! News. “Instead, Rob dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case ‘for the sake of his daughter,’ but because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false. In other words, Rob’s avoidance of the serious consequences of an adverse jury verdict is why he dropped his case, not his supposed ‘concern’ for his daughter.”

Related Gallery

Rob Kardashian Then & Now

Kim Kardashian West and brother Rob EA Sports Freestyle presents 'Facebreaker' Launch Party, Los Angeles, America - 03 Sep 2008 FaceBreaker is a boxing video game created by Fight Night developers, EA Canada. With a "cartoony" artistic style the game allows players to 'break' their opponents’ faces as it features 'real-time facial deformation'. The game also uses face-capture technology to allow players to capture and use their own image. As well as a host of normal characters there are several celebrity 'guest' characters, including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Kim Kardashian.
Rob Kardashian Kardashian Khaos store opening, Las Vegas, America - 15 Dec 2011
Rob Kardashian RYU Restaurant grand opening, New York, America - 23 Apr 2012

(Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Shortly after Rob dismissed the lawsuit, Chyna’s legal team said she would “seek relief from the court to make sure that Rob cannot refile his lawsuit and to make him pay for her substantial litigation costs.”

Rob has once again become reclusive. At the start of February, Rob made his first public appearance in about a year. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was spotted dropping off Dream at a playdate with her cousins Saint West6, and True Thompson3. Rob remained in his SUV while his little girl went off to play.