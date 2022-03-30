Tyga Claps Back After Blac Chyna Says She Gets ‘No Child Support’ From Him & Rob Kardashian

The rapper left a comment saying that he pays thousands of dollars to send his and Blac Chyna’s son to school.

Tyga hit back at his ex Blac Chyna for claiming that she doesn’t get child support. The 32-year-old rapper left a comment on a screenshot of her tweets, saying she got rid of cars, because she didn’t receive child support. Tyga responded by writing that he paid for his son’s school and was with him most days of the week on an Instagram post from The Shade Room on Wednesday March 30.

Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) March 30, 2022

Single no support child support — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) March 30, 2022

Without naming either father, Blac Chyna had called out both Tyga and her other ex Rob Kardashian, 35, in a pair of tweets, where she announced that she was getting rid of some possessions. “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars… my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” she wrote. “Single no support child support.”

The tweets were reposted by The Shade Room and both Tyga and Rob commented to explain why Blac Chyna wasn’t receiving child support. “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives [with] me mon.- sat,” he wrote. “Why would I pay child support lol.” Rob wrote a very similar comment, concluding with the same rhetorical question. “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday,” he wrote. Blac Chyna has one son King Cairo Stevenson, 9, with Tyga, as well as one daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, with Rob.

Blac Chyna stirring the child support drama comes just over a month after Rob dismissed a 2017 assault lawsuit against his ex. Rob had alleged that Blac Chyna had tried to strangle him with an iPhone charger cable, but he called off the suit before it went to trial in February 2022. He explained that he didn’t want to cause problems for his daughter. “My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” he said in a statement to E! at the time. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”