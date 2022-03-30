See Comment

Tyga Claps Back After Blac Chyna Says She Gets ‘No Child Support’ From Him & Rob Kardashian

tyga black chyna
SplashNews
EXCLUSIVE: Blac Chyna takes her daughter Dream Kardashian to support her little brother King at his soccer game in Woodland Hills. Blac was seen arriving and spending time with a mystery man as she stood on the sidelines with the other parents. Dream Kardashian was seen having a great time running around and at one point she had a phone on her hand and she typed 911 on the calculator key pad. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 06 Oct 2019 Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Stevenson. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA522163_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blac Chyna is out with baby Dream at Target in Hollywood spending some quality time with the adorable child she shares with Rob Kardashian. Chyna and Dream wore matching tracksuits and sneakers for the outing. Chyna carried her little girl and placed her inside the shopping cart as they make their way inside the retailer. Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blac Chyna is out with baby Dream at Target in Hollywood spending some quality time with the adorable child she shares with Rob Kardashian. Chyna and Dream wore matching tracksuits and sneakers for the outing. Chyna carried her little girl and placed her inside the shopping cart as they make their way inside the retailer. Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Blac Chyna takes her daughter Dream Kardashian to support her little brother King at his soccer game in Woodland Hills with Rapper Sage the Gemini. Blac was seen arriving and spending time with a mystery man as she stood on the sidelines with the other parents. Dream Kardashian was seen having a great time running around and at one point she had a phone on her hand and she typed 911 on the calculator key pad. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 06 Oct 2019 Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Stevenson. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA522163_033.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

The rapper left a comment saying that he pays thousands of dollars to send his and Blac Chyna’s son to school.

Tyga hit back at his ex Blac Chyna for claiming that she doesn’t get child support. The 32-year-old rapper left a comment on a screenshot of her tweets, saying she got rid of cars, because she didn’t receive child support. Tyga responded by writing that he paid for his son’s school and was with him most days of the week on an Instagram post from The Shade Room on Wednesday March 30.

Without naming either father, Blac Chyna had called out both Tyga and her other ex Rob Kardashian35, in a pair of tweets, where she announced that she was getting rid of some possessions. “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars… my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” she wrote. “Single no support child support.”

Tyga’s response to the claims he doesn’t pay child support. (Instagram/Tyga)

The tweets were reposted by The Shade Room and both Tyga and Rob commented to explain why Blac Chyna wasn’t receiving child support. “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives [with] me mon.- sat,” he wrote. “Why would I pay child support lol.” Rob wrote a very similar comment, concluding with the same rhetorical question. “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday,” he wrote. Blac Chyna has one son King Cairo Stevenson, 9, with Tyga, as well as one daughter  Dream Kardashian, 5, with Rob.

Related Gallery

Blac Chyna -- PICS

Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blac Chyna is out with baby Dream at Target in Hollywood spending some quality time with the adorable child she shares with Rob Kardashian. Chyna and Dream wore matching tracksuits and sneakers for the outing. Chyna carried her little girl and placed her inside the shopping cart as they make their way inside the retailer. Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Blac Chyna was spotted holding Hands with a mystery guy while leaving Serendipity after celebrating BFF Wendy's 55th Birthday in NYC. Pictured: Blac Chyna Ref: SPL5104734 180719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams And Blac Chyna Are All Smiles After Celebrating Wendy?s 55th Birthday At Serendipity. Pictured: Wendy Williams And Blac Chyna Ref: SPL5104733 180719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Tyga and Blac Chyna share one son together. (SplashNews)

Blac Chyna stirring the child support drama comes just over a month after Rob dismissed a 2017 assault lawsuit against his ex. Rob had alleged that Blac Chyna had tried to strangle him with an iPhone charger cable, but he called off the suit before it went to trial in February 2022. He explained that he didn’t want to cause problems for his daughter. “My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” he said in a statement to E! at the time. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”