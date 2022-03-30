Rob Kardashian Claps Back At Blac Chyna In Rare Comment About Child Support For Dream

Rob Kardashian seemed to side with Tyga over not paying child support to the mother of their children, Blac Chyna, when he revealed he already pays ’37k’ for his daughter Dream’s school.

Rob Kardashian, 35, became a part of the online child support feud between his ex Blac Chyna and her ex Tyga when he recently added a comment to their social media conversation. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shares daughter Dream, 5, with Chyna, seemed to agree with the rapper, who shares nine-year-old son King Cairo with Chyna, about not paying child support because he pays for his child’s other high costs, such as school. In his comment, like Tyga, Rob revealed exactly how much he pays for his daughter’s school and the amount of time she stays with him, while going against Chyna’s original message about having to downsize because she’s a “single mother” and doesn’t get child support.

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday to Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol,” Rob wrote in his comment, which was captured by The Shade Room.

Shortly after Rob posted his comment, Tyga responded with a question. “how u pay 3k less,” he wrote, referring to how he previously revealed he pays $40k for his son’ school. “Let me kno the plug,” he added with a laughing emoji.

Rob and Tyga’s latest comments come after Chyna initially complained about having to get rid of three cars because of her struggles as a single mom with “no child support.” Tyga quickly answered her with his comment, which read, “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives [with] me mon.- sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”

Chyna has yet to respond to Tyga or Rob, but their responses definitely seem to indicate that they don’t quite agree on the way they’re dividing the finances for their children. Chyna and Tyga started dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2012 before eventually splitting in 2014. Rob and Chyna started dating in early 2016 but broke up by the summer of 2017 and had a very rocky split that at one point, was very public.