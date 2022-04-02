Blac Chyna Says Trial Against KarJenners Is To ‘Proudly’ Show Dream, 5, She’s ‘Righting The Wrong’

Blac Chyna revealed she’s planning to ‘re-focus’ her ‘attention’ on her trial ‘against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie,’ after they ‘killed’ her ‘#1 hit show’ back ‘in January 2017.’

Blac Chyna, 33, is speaking out about her upcoming trial against the KarJenners, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, which she says ‘starts in 13 days.’ The former girlfriend of Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares her five-year-old daughter Dream, released a statement on Twitter on Apr. 2 that revealed her reasoning for the trial, which includes financial struggles and to show her two kids, including her son King Cairo, 9, how to “stand up for themselves.”

“I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie which starts in 13 days,” her statement began. “When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS.”

“I’m taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong,” she continued. “I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors – the lies that were told and the damage that was done.”

“At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me,” she went on before concluding with, “And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too.” She also signed off on the statement using her real first name, Angela.

Chyna’s Twitter statement comes just over a month after her attorney Lynne Ciani released a different statement about the lawsuit, which accuses the KarJenners of “defamation and intentional interference” of her and Rob’s former reality show, Rob & Chyna.

“Chyna and her attorney will now turn their full attention to the Jury Trial for defamation and intentional interference with contract against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner starting on April 15, 2022, in Los Angeles Superior Court,” the statement, which was reported by PEOPLE, read. “Chyna will prove to the jury that all four defendants defamed her by falsely accusing her of physically abusing Rob and then using that lie to get her No. 1 hit show, Rob & Chyna, cancelled by the E! Network and NBCUniversal.”

The statement also revealed Chyna will also be suing Rob for “revenge porn” after he publicly shared NSFW pics of her after their split.

Before Chyna and her attorney’s latest statements, Rob dismissed his own 2017 lawsuit against Chyna. The father of Dream was suing his ex for assault and battery, but said in a statement in Feb. that he was no longer pursuing legal action for the sake of his daughter.

“My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” the statement read. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

Rob also recently made headlines for responding to a social media post in which Chyna revealed she wasn’t getting child support. “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday to Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol,” he wrote.