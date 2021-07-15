Watch

Kim Kardashian Admits She Had ‘Agoraphobia’ After Paris Robbery: I ‘Hated To Go Out’

Kim Kardashian opened up about how she felt after her Paris robbery, in a ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ clip, where she got candid about her post-quarantine anxiety.

In a Keeping Up With The Kardashians bonus clip, Kim Kardashian40, revealed to her sister Khloe, 37, that she was extremely anxious after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016. The sisters were discussing post-quarantine worries, and Kim mentioned that she felt similarly to how she felt after the terrifying 2016 experience. “I feel like I had agoraphobia—definitely—after my robbery in Paris. Like, definitely would stay in, hated to go out. I didn’t want anyone to know where I was or be seen. I just had such anxiety,” she told Khloe in the video posted on Wednesday July 14.

After such a terrifying experience, it’s not surprising that Kim would start to feel agoraphobic, which is a fear of places that may lead to “panic and make you feel trapped, helpless or embarrassed,” according to the Mayo Clinic. It’s usually associated with a fear of crowds or public places. After Kim was robbed on October 3, 2016, she notably kept a very low-profile, even when she ventured out to then-husband Kanye West’s Inglewood, California concert on the Saint Pablo Tour on October 25, 2016.

Kim opened up about her robbery in a ‘KUWTK’ bonus scene. (E!)

In the KUWTK clip, Kim told Khloe that she felt like she had been getting more comfortable in the world, but COVID lockdowns just made her want to stay inside again. “I feel like I was just getting back into it. We had just gone to Paris. We had just started traveling, and then, quarantine happened. Now, I’m like such a freak all over again and never want to leave,” she said.

Khloe reassured her sister that being extra precautious about COVID is completely reasonable. “I’m the biggest supporter of you not leaving your house. We don’t know what else is coming,” she said. “Just because things are opening up, doesn’t mean it’s safe. Protect yourself and your family at all costs.”

Kim at Paris Fashion week in September 2016. (Laurent Benhamou/Sipa/Shutterstock)

Earlier in the video, Kim said that she’d stopped fans who were trying to get close to take selfies, after she first ventured out after quarantine. She told Khloe that she would tell fans she wouldn’t take photos “unless you have a selfie stick and you want to do it six-feet away.”

This wasn’t the first time that Kim opened up about her terrifying Paris robbery. She opened up about not being able to “trust anyone” months after the incident in a 2017 KUWTK episode. She also told David Letterman that one of the robbers kept whispering to her that she was “okay” in a episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

 