Kim Kardashian Sobs & Recalls What One Of The Robbers Whispered To Her During Terrifying Paris Robbery

On the upcoming episode of David Letterman’s Netflix interview series, Kim Kardashian gets extremely emotional while going in-depth about being robbed at gunpoint four years ago.

Kim Kardashian is one of the guests on the new season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which premieres on Netflix on Oct. 21. During the lengthy sit down with the talk show host, Kim opened up about being the victim of a terrifying robbery in Paris in October 2016. She broke down in tears while recalling what happened to her that frightening night, and even shared some new information about her interaction with the robbers.

Kim explained that there were two men who confronted her in her Paris hotel room when the robbery took place. One of them had a gun, but the other was surprisingly whispering words of reassurance to her. “The guy kept on whispering to me, ‘You’re okay, you’re okay….if you….shhh, you’re okay.'” she remembered. “He could hardly speak English, but I was like, okay, is he giving me a signal? He picked me up and he put me in a bathtub. And then he picked me up again and just put me on the floor and ran.”

She also opened up about a coincidental conversation that she had with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and friends, Stephanie Shepherd and Simone Harouche, just hours before the incident. “Me and my girlfriends had lunch that day and said, ‘If you guys were robbed, what would you do? Would just just give them the stuff?'” Kim revealed. “Why we had this conversation…it was so wild. I said I would say take everything. Just take everything. Nothing is important.”

Kim then went into detail about why she was left alone in the hotel room that night and broke down what happened, which is all information that she previously shared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Kanye [West] left because he still had his tour, and Kourtney had left to go out to the club,” she said. “At that time, you know, we traveled with our one security guard, and I said, ‘Well you bring the security guard because you’re going out, I’m in.’ And then at about three in the morning, I hear this, like, stomping up the stairs. And I’m nauseous. And I just yelled for them a few times, and I realized they’re not responding. Immediate panic. I knew someone was there, like someone was there to get me.”

Kim was in the middle of calling her security guard when the doors burst open and policemen came inside. However, she soon realized that it was just two men dressed as police officers. “They brought in the concierge from downstairs, handcuffed, with a gun up to him,” she recalled. “They were yelling at me in French and I just sat up.” After that, the men began demanding that Kim give them her new diamond ring, which she had just gotten as a gift from Kanye and was showing off on social media in the days leading up to the robbery.

“I handed him my ring and he grabbed me and I was wearing a robe and I wasn’t wearing anything underneath it,” Kim explained. “He grabbed me and pulled me towards him, but I wasn’t wearing anything underneath, so I was like, okay, this is, like, the time I’m going to get raped. Just deal. This is gonna happen. Just prepare yourself. So I did.”

However, that’s not what happened. “He tied me up with handcuffs and then zip ties and then duct tape,” Kim said. “They duct taped my mouth and my eyes. Before he duct taped my eyes, because that was the last thing, I saw that he found my full jewelry box and, like, held it up, like, aha! You know, we got it. I kept on looking at the concierge because I didn’t know who he was. I’m like, ‘What is happening? Are we going to die? Just tell them I have children, I have babies, I have a husband, I have a family. I have to get home. Tell them take anything. I’ll say I never saw them. Take everything.'”

That was when one of the men pulled a gun on her. “I was like….okay, this is it,” Kim shared. “I just kept on thinking about Kourtney. I kept on thinking that she’s going to come home and I’m going to be dead in the room and she’s going to be traumatized for the rest of her life if she sees me.”

Obviously, Kim survived this harrowing attack, and by the beginning of 2017, arrests were made. The suspects are currently in prison awaiting trial. “I get to read their confessions now,” Kim admitted. “So I realized that they had been following me for two years leading up to this moment. I didn’t know they had someone at the elevator, someone at the front, someone that moved the camera, someone that broke the door, someone in the getaway car. There was a whole team of people that had planned this. They said they tried it the last trip, but Kanye was there and they were too scared.”

The full interview will air when My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman premieres on Netflix on Oct. 21., which is also Kim’s 40th birthday.