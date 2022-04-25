Blac Chyna Rocks Sleek Black & White Suits For Court Battle With Rob Kardashian: Photos

Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian family is almost as dramatic as the suits she’s wearing throughout the trial. On Monday (Apr. 25), Blac (b. Angela White, 33) headed to the trial wearing a dramatic black pantsuit. The jacket’s single button was fastened at Chyna’s waist, giving her a stunning figure. She paired the look with trousers that reached the heels giving her some extra height. Coupled with a tight hairstyle, Chyna was ready to take on Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the KarJenner empire.
In the first week of the trial, Chyna attended the proceedings in an all-white number that was the chromatic opposite of the black suit she wore Monday. Chyna arrived on Apr. 22 in this pristine look that accentuated her curves and played with shape. The oversized legs of the pants seemed like geometric pillars. Her flat sandals peeked out from underneath, giving a bit of cuteness to this very serious legal battle.
Chyna filed a $100 million defamation suit against her ex, Rob Kardashian, and the family in October 2017. She alleges that the Kardashian family played a part in having her show, Rob & Chyna, canceled.” I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim [Kardashian], Khloe [Kardashian], and Kylie, which starts in 13 days,” Blac tweeted on Apr. 2. “When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS.”
While Chyna’s fashions have been on fire, the real drama and explosions have come from the witness stand. While Chyna was on the stand, she testified that she was only joking when she pointed a gun at Rob’s head and wrapped an iPhone cord around his neck. She said she was “being silly” that Rob acknowledged that he “didn’t have any bullets and it was not loaded.” Chyna also testified that she didn’t hold a grudge against Kylie, 24, for dating her ex, Tyga.
Meanwhile, the Jenners have painted Chyna as a violent person in their testimony. Kris, 66, claimed she was fearful that Chyna would kill her son. She also claimed that Rob had “marks on his body” and a torn shirt after the alleged gun-pointing incident. During Kris’s testimony, a text message reportedly sent by Kris to the Rob & Chyna showrunner was shown to the court: “Let’s take her (Chyna) off the show and just make it Rob raising his daughter.” Kris defended her text, saying she was trying to protect her son.
Kris also testified that Kylie and Tyga told her that Chyna once allegedly threatened to kill the young makeup mogul. Kris claimed that Tyga also told her on multiple occasions that Chyna allegedly tried to harm him physically.
When it was Kylie’s turn on the stand, she claimed that Tyga showed her a 6-inch long scar on his arm and claimed it was a knife wound from an altercation with Chyna. Kylie claimed that Tyga told her that Chyna was to blame for the violent knife attack.