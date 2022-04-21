Blac Chyna Insists She Didn’t Hold A ‘Grudge’ Against Kylie Jenner For Dating Her Ex Tyga

Blac Chyna is denying the idea that she held a “grudge” against Kylie Jenner for dating her ex Tyga. The 33-year-old model, who is waging a $100 million defamation lawsuit against the KarJenners, said, “No, not at all,” in response to the question on April 20, per Rolling Stone, claiming she had no hard feelings against the 24-year-old beauty mogul who had a relationship with the rapper following he and Chyna’s 2014 breakup.

Chyna, who shares five-year-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian, first sued the KarJenners in 2017 over claims of assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation and interference with prospective economic relations. She claimed Rob was “an abuser” and called his family “media predators” who caused the end of her E! reality show Rob & Chyna. She’s seeking $40 million for loss of earning damages and $60 million for loss of future earning capacity damages.

In addition to sharing her no hard feelings about Kylie and Tyga, Chyna also wanted to clear up some abuse allegations that were waged against her by ex Rob. While on the stand, questioned by her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, Chyna told the jury she was only joking around when she pointed a gun at her ex and wrapped an iPhone cord around his neck, Daily Mail reports.

During her testimony, the model told the court that while she and Rob were celebrating their show, Rob & Chyna, being picked up for a second season back in Dec. 2016, they were “being silly” and throwing money around. As for the gun, Chyna noted that Rob “said he didn’t have any bullets and it was not loaded.”

Chyna continued on through the questioning to say her ex was “absolutely not” fearful after she picked up the gun from the dresser. Moreover, she denied trying to strangle Rob with the phone cord, noting she was “just being playful” when she put it around his neck.

“He accused me of talking to other people and cheating,” she told the jury. “I always had to reassure him ‘Yes, this is your baby,’” regarding when she was pregnant with their now-5-year-old daughter, Dream. Chyna went on to say she even offered to take a DNA test to prove the baby she was carrying was hers.