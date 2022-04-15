Dream Kardashian, 5, Looks So Grown Up In Cute New Photo Shared By Dad Rob

Dream Kardashian looks like a dream in the latest photo posted by her doting dad, Rob Kardashian. In the cute pic, Dream is sitting on the back of a golf cart and smiling for the camera, sporting a baby pink baseball cap along with a similar-colored tank top. The sweet five-year-old paired the the look with jean shorts and matching baby pink sneakers for a sporty, casual style. Her gorgeous light brown curls were down and long and she looked like she’s been growing up so fast!

The little one definitely stands out, even in a family full of adorable kids! She most recently danced around with her cousin, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson, 3, in a recent Instagram video, as the girls sang along to Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

The song is a surefire hit with the Kardashian kids. Just the day before Dream and True danced around, Kim Kardashian uploaded a video of her eight-year-old daughter North West and her friend singing the same Disney song during a carpool. The two dramatically acted out the song as they traded off parts. “North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol,” Kim captioned the post.

Dream also loves playing with not only True, but all her cousins, as back around Christmas, she also had a great time with cousin North and Kim’s other daughter, Chicago, 4, as the two blamed North for getting an Elf on the Shelf into glittery decorations. “I feel like you were in some of the decoration stuff,” Kim said in the clip. “Girls, you can’t be touching her.”

Dream thought quick on her feet and adorably blamed North, but said she technically didn’t touch the elf. “She holded her sleeve with the elf,” Dream told her aunt. Kim then explained that they couldn’t treat the decorations like toys. “Girls, I don’t think the elf needs to be in the doctor’s office like this,” she said. “We cannot touch these elves, guys.” After Kim told them not to, Dream mentioned that it was mostly her younger cousin’s fault! “Psalmy touched it and then it fell down,” she quickly quipped.

After they couldn’t explain who’s fault it was, the two girls showed that they had a magical solution to help the hurt elf by sprinkling what looked like sugar over it. Too cute!