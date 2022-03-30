Watch

Dream Kardashian, 5, & True Thompson, 3, Dance & Sing Around The Kitchen In Adorable Video

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Dream Kardashian and True Thompson rocked some bunny ears as they sang ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ from ‘Encanto.’

Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, and Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson3, are the latest Kardashian kids to show off their talents. The adorable girls dressed up like little bunnies, perhaps since Easter is around the corner. The little ones danced around the kitchen and sang along to Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

It seems like the Kardashians have been playing plenty of Encanto around the house. Just yesterday, Kim Kardashian uploaded a video of her eight-year-old daughter North West and her friend singing the same Disney song during a carpool. The two dramatically acted out the song as they traded off parts. “North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol,” Kim captioned the post.

There’s no denying that Khloe saw Kim’s post as she took the time to leave a comment on the post. “I am crying!!!!!!!!!” the Good American founder wrote, adding, “Go north!! Go Ryan!!!! Super stars!!!!”So she may have had some inspiration from her older sister. However, it was noted on the caption that the video listed the date as Tuesday so it’s hard to say which really came first. Regardless, it’s clear that the kids of the Kardashian family definitely have some talent!

Rob shares Dream Kardashian with Blac Chyna. Their relationship did not have the most peaceful ending. In 2017, around the time of their split, she had charged him with posting revenge porn and soon after he filed a lawsuit against her for domestic violence. However, he has since decided to drop the case in 2022 for the sake of their daughter. “My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” he said in a statement to E! News.

Meanwhile, Khloe shares True with Tristan Thompson. She had tried to make a relationship with him work but after his last cheating scandal, it doesn’t seem like that was going to happen. Tristan confessed to cheating on Khloe with Maralee Nichols after the fitness model revealed she was pregnant with his baby.