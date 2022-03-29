North West, 8, Sings ‘Encanto’s ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ In Epic New Video: Watch

North West and her friend transformed into all of the characters from ‘Encanto’ and gave an in-car performance of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno.’

Kim Kardashian posted proof that her 8-year-old daughter North West may have a future in show business! She and her friend Ryan Romulus dramatically reenacted Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The duo performed nearly the whole number with choreography and tons of energy. North took Pepa’s part while North sang as Felix and then as the song went on, the two switched off on parts. “North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol,” Kardashian, 41, captioned.

Fans and friends gave raving reviews for their performance in the comments section. One of the Kardashian sisters even gave their input. “I am crying!!!!!!!!!” North’s aunt Khloe Kardashian wrote, adding, “Go north!! Go Ryan!!!! Super stars!!!!”

If North doesn’t become a performer, there’s always a chance that she could pursue a career in fashion. The SKIMS founder revealed that her daughter is always giving critiques and feedback on her outfits, and she’s not afraid to keep it real with her mom. “North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” Kim said while sitting down with Vogue for their Forces Of Fashion conference. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.”

Giving an example, Kim said, “I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’” North has also made shady comments about her mom’s house when getting in fights with her.

She could also become an influencer like many members of her family. However, it seems she’s going to have to wait a few years if she wants to be a TikTok inlfuencer. Her dad Kanye West has made it clear that he doesn’t approve of his daughter being on the social media site. At first, he stated that he wasn’t thrilled that she was wearing lipstick on a makeover video that was uploaded to the site. He later doubled down and said he didn’t want her on the app at all.