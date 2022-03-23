Find Out

Kim Kardashian Says North, 8, ‘Complains’ About Her Fashion: ‘She’s Opinionated’

Kim Kardashian, North West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian go shopping at Jeffries with North West while they film scenes for 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' in New York, NY.
Kim Kardashian West and North West Yeezy show, Afterparty, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Mar 2020
Kim Kardashian and daughter North West leaving Le Flore Cafe during Paris Fashion Week.
North, the fashion critic! The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star revealed her daughter’s biggest complaint about her mom’s bombshell style.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and daughter North West, 8, don’t always share the same style opinions. In fact, the SKIMS mogul admitted her little girl even “complain[s]” about her mom’s outrageous looks.

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” she said while sitting down with Vogue for their Forces Of Fashion conference. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black,” the star went on, referencing her recent slate of Balenciaga looks.

Kim Kardashian, North West
Kim Kardashian and North West appear at Paris Fashion Week in Mar. 2020. (Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Giving an example, Kim said, “I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.'”

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out and about, New York, USA - 15 Jun 2018 Kanye West, North West Hollywood and mom Kim Kardashian West New York City

North has made a habit of giving mom Kim a piece of her mind. The reality TV bombshell shared the “meanest” thing North has ever said to her back in Oct. 2021. This time, the spat was more about interior design.

“Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North. She thinks this is a dig to me, and she’ll say, ‘Your house is so ugly. It’s all white! Who lives like this?’ She just think it like gets to me, and it is kind of mean, because I like my house,” she said.

Kim’s other kids seem less opinionated. She also shares sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.

While she still has to deal with her daughter’s judgment, the star admitted she’s less worried about people’s opinions than ever. “I used to be so affected by so many things,” she shared during the conference. “[I remember] the whole experience of being pregnant in the spotlight, how nasty people were to me in the press for gaining weight while pregnant, [but] you get to a place where you realize it doesn’t matter.”

She went on, “It took me until recently to reach that point, but you do figure it out. [Eventually] you get to this place where you don’t care, even though there are all these messages about you. It can be hard to take the high road and avoid correcting the narrative.”