See Pic

Chicago, 4, & Psalm West, 2, Look Like Twins In Cute New Photo Shared By Mom Kim

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West
SplashNews
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport.Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis ScottRef: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022
North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have dinner with Mason at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles, CA. Kourtney was wearing pajamas and a Blink 182 band t-shirt. Shot on 02/07/22.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 8 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 40 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a brand new photo of her two youngest kids, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, happily posing on a mini bike while enjoying time outside for a ‘morning ride.’

Kim Kardashian is showing off some recent quality time she spent with two of her four kids! The 41-year-old doting mom shared a new Instagram pic of her daughter Chicago West, 4, and son Psalm West, 2, smiling and posing while sitting on a mini bike with a headlight in the front on March 1. “Morning ride,” she captioned the cute snapshot.

In the pic, Psalm is sitting in the front as Chicago holds onto him from the back. They are both wearing black T-shirts and pants and have braids in the hair as they look at the camera and show off their best calm and content faces. Once Kim shared the post, her fan were quick to comment on it.

“Aww cuties,” one fan wrote while another called them “beautiful kids.” A third shared that the pic was a “cuteness overload” and others mentioned how they look so much like twins in the photo. There were also folks who wrote about how quickly they were both growing up.

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West
Kim Kardashian and three of her four kids during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian's Cutest Pics With Her Kids -- See The Sweet Photos

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian takes her children to Dave and Busters. 28 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA809309_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian was seen leaving Dave & Buster's with North West and Saint West. Kim cut a low key outfit sporting black and checkered vans slip ons. 28 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: PG/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA809297_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian West is seen with her son Psalm and sister Khloe Kardashian’s as they watch the Kanye West’s listening party in Atlanta.Kim Kardashian is seen with her son Psalm and sister Khloe Kardashian as they watch the Kanye West's listening party in Atlanta, Georgia, USA - 22 Jul 2021

Before Kim shared her new photo of Chicago and Psalm, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how she feels about her ex and father of her children Kanye West hanging out with her lookalike Chaney Jones. It turns out the reality star, who is now dating Pete Davidson, is “relieved” about the new lady in the rapper’s life but also thinks she should not try and look like her.

“Kim has seen photos of Chaney and she thinks that Chaney should just be herself and not try to imitate her,” the source told us. “But, if that is what Chaney wants to do to get the attention she is seeking, or win over Kanye, so be it. Kim’s focus right now is herself, her children, and her relationship with Pete.”

A second source also EXCLUSIVELY told us that Kim’s “flattered” by Chaney’s similar style and looks. “Kim knows that she’s considered a fashion icon, so the fact that so many women, including Chaney, try to emulate her is really quite flattering to Kim,” the source explained. “Does Kim think it’s a little peculiar that Kanye has dated a few women now that resemble her? Yeah, she does. Most women in Kim’s situation would probably feel the same way. But as far as her feelings go, Kim doesn’t have the time or energy to concern herself with who Kanye is spending time with.”