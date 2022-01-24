Watch

Kanye West Goes Off On Kim Kardashian For Letting North, 8, Wear Lipstick On TikTok Without His Permission

Kanye West isn’t cool with North wearing lipstick on TikTok and he was sure to let his ex-wife Kim Kardashian hear it.

Kanye West, 44, is sharing his side of the story. The rapper is not happy about the treatment his ex-wife Kim Kardashian41, is giving him or how she’s letting his daughter North West, 8, behave on TikTok. “My cousins had two directives [when meeting with kim] — I said ‘I want you to go and talk to Kim’ because I don’t want to talk to her and get into an argument,” he told Jason Lee on HollywoodUnlocked.

Kim Kardashian, North West
Kim Kardashian and North West (Splashnews)

“There’s two things I said, tell her — security not gonna be in between me and my kids, and also tell her, don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok,” he continued. “And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that. And I said it after it was done without me knowing. And then it happened again. So I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonize me or create this crazy narrative.”

The TikTok that he’s referring to is one where North is wearing pink eye shadow, a red nose and brown lipstick, emulating the Grinch’s dog Max. In the video, she lip-syncs to one of the Grinch’s monologues. While her makeup is so on point that one might assume her mom helped her, she also uploaded a video of her doing a makeup tutorial of her reindeer look.

The “Stronger” rapper’s rant came after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian reportedly prevented him from seeing and parenting his children. He revealed that when he went to pick up his kids from school, “the security stopped me at the gate” while speaking with Hollywood Unlocked. Once he finally got a hold of his kids, his daughter North West wanted to show him something but he learned that he wasn’t allowed to come inside.

Meanwhile, he claims Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson was in the house and that’s why he couldn’t come in. Even though Kanye may not be allowed in, he’ll be able to keep a good watch on the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star and his kids as he bought a house directly across the street from them. He noted that his dad stayed in Atlanta for his rapping career but for him, “there’s nothing in my rap or media or anything that’s going to keep me from my children.”