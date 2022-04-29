Kim Kardashian Cleared Of Defamation In Blac Chyna Trial

Kim Kardashian, 41, had a major win in the ongoing trial against Blac Chyna, 33, when she was cleared from the defamation charge on Friday April 29. A representative for Kim confirmed the ruling to HollywoodLife. Documents showed that the defamation charges against the SKIMs founder were dismissed. Chyna has accused multiple members of the family for interfering with a second season of her E! reality show Rob & Chyna alongside her ex Rob Kardashian.

The court found that there wasn’t any evidence to show that Kim had taken part in “defaming” Chyna. “Plaintiff identified no statement at trial by Kim Kardashian that she alleges is defamatory nor has she specified a particular act of ratification of an allegedly defamatory statement by another Defendant. Therefore, as a matter law, Plaintiff’s claim for defamation against Kim Kardashian must be dismissed through a directed verdict,” the documents said.

While being cleared of defamation is a major victory for Kim, she’s not out of the woods just yet. There’s still a charge for intentional interfering with a contract that she has yet to be cleared from. While Kim has been cleared, other members of her family, including Khloé, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner, have yet to be cleared of the same charge.

The trial following the lawsuit from Chyna has seen many emotional testimonies from members of the KarJenner family, including Kim. The SKIMs founder recounted her feelings after a reported offer for Chyna to continue appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians after an alleged incident where the model “beat” Rob “with a metal rod.” Kim told the jury that she’d become emotional, after seeing her brother’s reaction. “I was upset that Rob was so emotional and upset,” she said. “I remember trying to be supportive of my brother – he was being so emotional.” Kim said that she questioned why Chyna would appear on KUWTK. “We have the discretion of what we’re going to film content wise. Why would you want to put my brother in this situation if he’s going to end up crying and she’s (Chyna) just going to show up to film and not be with him. Why would we film with her on our show? It was our show and she’s not a family member,” she said at one point.