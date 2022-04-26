Khloe Kardashian Testifies She Feared Blac Chyna’s ‘Toxicity’ With Rob Would Damage Family’s Brand

Khloe Kardashian took the stand today in Blac Chyna‘s case against her family, and the reality star didn’t hold back when explaining how she really feels about Chyna’s behavior with her brother and how it would damage the Kardashian brand. While speaking out during the April 26 proceedings, Khloe called Chyna “toxic” and emphasized that she wanted to protect her brother Rob Kardashian from her “outrageous/chaotic/violent behavior” during the famous couple’s relationship. “We were all considering not being a part of such toxicity,” Khloe added, according to TMZ.

The outlet also reported that an email allegedly written by Khloe shared during the trial stated outright her concerns about continuing with KUWTK. “We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues, that’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family,” it said. In another email reportedly sent to E!, Khloe suggested that the chaotic Rob and Chyna dynamic was potentially damaging to the world-famous family brand. Khloe apparently didn’t push back on claims that she wrote the emails — only that she was concerned about their rocky relationship and not their show, Rob & Chyna.

Kim Kardashian also testified, responding to claims that she sent a text stating that “Chyna can never be on her show.” Kim said she often voice-dictates her texts, and they were meant to say “our show,” meaning Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim also said that she resented Rob’s ex girlfriend after an alleged fight in which she allegedly “beat Rob with a metal rod.” Chyna was reportedly being offered $370,000 by the E! to be on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after Rob & Chyna, season one, ended.

Chyna’s defamation trial against the Kardashians has been nothing if not eventful — the rapper and TV personality is accusing Kris, Rob, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie of conspiring to get her reality show cancelled. To boot, she’s also accusing the famous clan of assault, domestic violence, harassment, interference with contractual relations, and battery, among other things. Their legal team told the judge in the case, Gregory Alarcon, that Chyna’s damages are simply “absurd.” She claims that she suffered economic damages, distress, and more, adding up to $147 million. Rob and Chyna, whose volatile romance ended in December of 2016, share one daughter, 5-year-old Dream Kardashian.