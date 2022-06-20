Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Reach Settlement In Revenge Porn Case: What Happened

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna will no longer be facing off in court for her revenge porn lawsuit. The exes officially settled the case on Monday, June 20 just before jury selection was scheduled to begin, according to TMZ and Page Six. Both outlets reported that Rob, 35, and Chyna, 34, came to an agreement to stop the case from reaching a trial, though the terms of their deal remain unknown. HollywoodLife has reached out to Rob and Chyna’s lawyers for comment.

This new development comes after a trial judge denied Rob’s motion to enforce a previous settlement in the case. Rob had reportedly claimed that Chyna backed out of a deal that would have settled the revenge porn case, but a judge rejected the reality star’s claim. Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, told HollywoodLife that Chyna would “prove her case” to a Los Angeles jury that Kris Jenner‘s son allegedly illegally posted private naked photos of her on Instagram in July 2017.

“Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his heinous and vengeful act of posting revenge porn against Chyna in July 2017,” Lynne told us in a statement. “He was never criminally prosecuted. It is finally time for Rob to be held accountable in a court of law.” Chyna seemed so eager to take this case to court, but for whatever reason she changed her tune and settled the case. Her reasoning for doing so is unclear, for now.

Chyna also just lost her defamation lawsuit against Rob’s family. She initially sued the KarJenner family in 2017 for $100 million, claiming that Rob (who is the father of her daughter Dream Kardashian, 5) was physically abusive towards her. After a two week trial, the jury voted in favor of the KarJenners. Chyna has vowed to appeal the decision and is apparently refusing to pay Rob’s family 391k to cover costs for her failed lawsuit.