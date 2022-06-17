Blac Chyna ‘Pleased’ To Face Off With Rob Kardashian In Court in Revenge Porn Lawsuit

“Blac Chyna [Angela White] is very pleased that the trial judge denied Rob [Kardashian]’s motion to ‘enforce’ a settlement that never existed,” Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, told HollywoodLife. Rob, 35, reportedly claimed that Blac, 34, backed out of a deal that would have settled her revenge porn case, but a judge rejected that claim, allowing Chyna’s trial to proceed. “Without a settlement, Chyna will prove her case to a Los Angeles jury on June 20 that Rob posted devastating revenge porn of her to millions of his Instagram followers without her consent,” added Ciani.

“Revenge porn is a very dangerous form of violence predominantly perpetrated against girls and women. Victims of revenge porn typically experience serious anxiety, shame, and helplessness. Some revenge porn victims have committed suicide,” Chyna’s attorney said in the statement. “Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his heinous and vengeful act of posting revenge porn against Chyna in July 2017. He was never criminally prosecuted. It is finally time for Rob to be held accountable in a court of law.”

Rob’s legal team filed documents on Monday (June 13), requesting that the judge enforce a May 2022 settlement between him and Chyna. Rob allegedly illegally posted private naked photos of her on Instagram in July 2017, and Chyna was allegedly willing to drop her revenge porn suit against Rob if he assisted in an unrelated lawsuit filed by Pilot Jones, according to Rolling Stone. Jones, one of Chyna’s former boyfriends, sued Rob and Blac for defamation, cyberbullying, and emotional distress in October 2017, claiming the once-couple falsely outed him as gay.

“The deal was, ‘If you can somehow do it if you can somehow make the [other] case go away, we’ll dismiss this revenge porn case.’ And we detrimentally relied on that. We took a lot of action, a lot of energy to make it happen,” Kardashian lawyer Todd Eagan argued at a morning hearing, per RS. “I have the executed dismissal of the [other] case.”

Ciani said that Chyna “floated a dollar amount that could make that happen,” but Rob rejected it. The judge ultimately sided with Chyna and denied Rob’s motion, clearing the way for the trial to begin on June 20.

“Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions,” Lynne Ciani said in a statement to HollywoodLife. Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached in this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media.”

Rob’s attorneys argued that they wanted to dismiss the case as settled for the sake of Dream Kardashian, the daughter he shares with Blac. “[Rob] doesn’t want in a year or five years, ten years, his daughter to read about [the] fight between her parents that is going to involve sexually explicit images,” his attorney said.

“There is a small daughter involved here,” rebuked Chyna’s attorney. “In fact, that’s why [the] plaintiff is moving forward with this case. She wants her daughter to know that it’s not OK to have nude photos posted against your will, no matter who that person is.”

This trial comes six weeks after Chyna lost her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians. The mother of two vowed to appeal.