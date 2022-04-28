Blac Chyna’s Mom Claims The Kardashians Are ‘Violent’ Amidst Daughter’s Lawsuit

Blac Chyna’s mom Tokyo Toni accused the Kardashians of being violent, as she spoke to TMZ in an interview on Wednesday April 27. Toni said that the instances of the family being violent were well-documented throughout Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as she spoke to the outlet outside the Stanley Monk Courthouse amid the ongoing trial against the family.

After a few questions about whether or not Chyna is a violent person, the interviewer asked why Toni thought that there have been claims that her daughter is violent. “They are the most violent people. I mean, hey, you could turn it on and see,” she said while gesturing toward her phone. “We can watch their show and see that.”

While Toni didn’t specify any specific Kardashians in the interview, she did point to the reality show and said that the way that the family treat Kris Jenner were indicative. “Any of them. All of them. Just look at the show. Put on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It’s right there. Disrespect their mom. Everything,” she said.

Earlier in the interview, they asked whether or not Toni’s daughter was violent, and she denied the claims about her daughter, while saying that she was at the courthouse to support her daughter. “She is not violent. Chyna is soft. She’s not violent at all,” she said. “She’s not that girl.”

Many members of the KarJenner family have taken the stand in the ongoing trial against Blac Chyna, including Kris, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and of course, Rob Kardashian. The family testified with allegations of incidents where Chyna acted violently, including an instance where she strangled Rob and held a gun to his head. During Rob’s cross examination, he told his ex’s lawyer, “She strangled me, she put a gun to my head twice, she was on cocaine and alcohol.” When Chyna testified, she claimed that the incident with the gun was a joke.