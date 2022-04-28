Blac Chyna’s Mom Claims The Kardashians Are ‘Violent’ Amidst Daughter’s Lawsuit

Tokyo Toni spoke out against the Kardashian family outside the courthouse, where she was supporting her daughter in the trial against Blac Chyna.

April 28, 2022 9:37AM EDT
blac chyna
Blac Chyna MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Reality star Blac Chyna suits up in a black pantsuit and small chic handbag as she makes her way to court to face off against the Kardashians. The former exotic dancer is suing the Kardashian-Jenners for $108 million in damages claiming they unfairly trash-talked her to E! Network executives five years ago, which the family denies. As part of the lawsuit, Chyna has had to defend herself against accusations that she was physically abusive to her then-fiance. Pictured: Blac Chyna BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blac Chyna looks fashionably angelic in an all-white pants ensemble while showing off her killer curvy figure as she arrives at court for her legal battle with the Kardashian Family. She arrived shortly after the Kardashian family arrived. She wasn’t shy about showing off her fashion as she gave up the shots of her fit which she paired with her $100k Birkin bag. Pictured: Blac Chyna BACKGRID USA 22 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Blac Chyna’s mom Tokyo Toni accused the Kardashians of being violent, as she spoke to TMZ in an interview on Wednesday April 27. Toni said that the instances of the family being violent were well-documented throughout Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as she spoke to the outlet outside the Stanley Monk Courthouse amid the ongoing trial against the family. 

After a few questions about whether or not Chyna is a violent person, the interviewer asked why Toni thought that there have been claims that her daughter is violent. “They are the most violent people. I mean, hey, you could turn it on and see,” she said while gesturing toward her phone. “We can watch their show and see that.”

Chyna’s mom Toni said that the Kardashians were ‘violent’ in a new interview. ( Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

While Toni didn’t specify any specific Kardashians in the interview, she did point to  the reality show and said that the way that the family treat Kris Jenner were indicative. “Any of them. All of them. Just look at the show. Put on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It’s right there. Disrespect their mom. Everything,” she said.

Earlier in the interview, they asked whether or not Toni’s daughter was violent, and she denied the claims about her daughter, while saying that she was at the courthouse to support her daughter. “She is not violent. Chyna is soft. She’s not violent at all,” she said. “She’s not that girl.”

Toni said that her daughter isn’t violent at all. “(DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Many members of the KarJenner family have taken the stand in the ongoing trial against Blac Chyna, including Kris, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and of course,  Rob Kardashian. The family testified with allegations of incidents where Chyna acted violently, including an instance where she strangled Rob and held a gun to his head. During Rob’s cross examination, he told his ex’s lawyer, “She strangled me, she put a gun to my head twice, she was on cocaine and alcohol.” When Chyna testified, she claimed that the incident with the gun was a joke.

