Blac Chyna’s Mom Told To Stay Away From Court After Blasting Kardashians In New Video

Blac Chyna‘s mother shared her strong opinions about the KarJenners in a recent social media video and now it’s apparently caused her to not be allowed in the courtroom during her daughter’s lawsuit trial against the reality TV family. Tokyo Toni used profanity and called out the physical appearance of the KarJenners, claiming they “look like they dead,” in an Instagram Live video on Monday night, and the KarJenners’ attorney, Michael Rhodes is reportedly concerned for his clients’ “physical safety.”

“Ms. Jenner was worried about her physical safety,” Rhodes told the judge, according to Page Six. He also reportedly added that trying the case is “hard enough” with high-profile clients but even harder when he “has to worry about his clients.”

After Rhodes expressed his concerns, Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, also reportedly agreed that it would be best if Toni is not in the court during the remainder of the trial because of those concerns. Page Six further reported that Chyna was in court, not with her mother, but with an unidentified man on Tuesday.

Shortly after the news broke that the judge decided Toni shouldn’t be allowed in the courtroom, she took to Instagram for another live video that she filmed outside the courthouse. “I’m gonna get that judge,” she reportedly said in the livestream. Her words could potentially have some consequences if seen as a threat since threatening a judge and/or their family could lead to safety concerns.

Chyna, who shares five-year-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian, first sued the KarJenners in 2017 over claims of assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation and interference with prospective economic relations. She claimed Rob was “an abuser” and called his family “media predators” who caused the end of her E! reality show Rob & Chyna. She’s seeking $40 million for loss of earning damages and $60 million for loss of future earning capacity damages.

The trial just got underway this week.