Kim Kardashian Looks Uncomfortable When Rob/Chyna Potential Juror Admits He Watched Her Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian‘s infamous sex tape was brought up in court at the jury selection for Blac Chyna‘s trial against the KarJenners, according to Page Six. One potential juror, a male in his 50s or 60s, told the famous family’s attorney, Michael Rhodes, that while he’s never seen Keeping Up with the Kardashians, he has viewed Kim’s 2007 pornographic film with Ray J. “I have watched [Kim] Kardashian’s sex tape, and I don’t think I can be impartial on this case,” the potential juror said. The other potential jurors reportedly laughed, as Kim, 41, got uncomfortable while seated in the front row with her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Kim’s loved ones also seemed dissatisfied at her sex tape being mentioned. Khloe, 37, fixed the SKIMS founder‘s hair as a way of comforting her, according to Page Six. Khloe looked visibly annoyed until she left the room with her mom and sisters during break. Kris, 66, reportedly shook her head at the remarks said by the potential juror, who added that he’d be “replaying that sex tape over and over again” in his head if he ends up chosen for the forthcoming trial.

So far, a total of 76 people have been questioned in court to determine if they can serve in the jury for the Blac Chyna vs. KarJenner trial. Another potential juror reportedly explained that he couldn’t be impartial because of his dislike for reality television. He even said that he wishes Kim and her family’s show (formerly KUWTK, but now The Kardashians on Hulu) “wasn’t on any longer.”

View Related Gallery Rob Kardashian: Photos Of The Reality Star Rob Kardashian Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian at Miami International Airport, America - 11 May 2016

Blac Chyna, 33, is currently suing the KarJenner family for “defamation and intentional interference” of her and ex Rob Kardashian‘s former reality show, Rob & Chyna. Chyna is also suing Rob, with whom she shares daughter Dream, 5, for “revenge porn” after he publicly shared NSFW pics of her after their split. Chyna was in court for the jury selection, but Rob was not.

Blac Chyna spoke about the upcoming trial at the beginning of April. She released a statement on Twitter explaining that she’s suing the KarJenners for financial reasons, as well as to show Dream and son King Cairo, 9, how to “stand up for themselves.”

“I’m taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong,” she said. “I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors – the lies that were told and the damage that was done.”