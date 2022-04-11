Kim Kardashian Cries As She’s Threatened With Alleged New Sex Tape: ‘I Just Want It Gone’

In the first episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ which premieres on April 14, Kim Kardashian vents to Kanye West after she’s hit with the threat of a new sex tape from 20 years ago coming out.

Kim Kardashian’s sex tape with Ray J comes back to haunt her in the premiere episode of The Kardashians. It all begins when Kim is hosting a family barbecue at her house and her son, Saint West, shows her something that pops up on his iPad while he’s playing Roblox. “There’s a picture of my cry face and it said something in appropriate like, ‘Kim’s new sex tape,'” Kim explains. “This is supposed to be unreleased footage of my old sex tape.”

Kim’s sex tape with then-boyfriend, Ray J, was released in 2007, but in 2021, a rumor surfaced that there was previously unreleased footage that would be coming out. “The last thing I want as a mom is for my past to be brought up 20 years later, especially when it’s this big party and my whole family is here,” Kim says. “This is some real embarrassing s*** and I need to deal with it. I just cannot believe this is happening right now.”

As Kim is preparing for her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, she gets a call from her lawyer about the situation. “Her legal rights are that she could sue anyone who releases the tape, even if it exists,” the lawyer reveals. “They don’t have legal right to release it without her consent.” Kim tells her lawyer that she’s “99.9 percent sure” that no other tape exists, but is still concerned about all the talk.

“I really don’t know what they have,” she admits in a confessional. “For 20 years this has been held over my head, this mistake. Is it a mistake? It was my boyfriend of years. We go on a trip and film a video. It’s embarrassing for that to be out there, but it’s not the most scandalous thing and I will not be made to feel this way.”

Kim has come a long way since the first sex tape came out, and she’s not going to go down without a fight. “I don’t remember anything [about another tape],” she insists. “It’s completely illegal. Make [my lawyer] scare the s*** out of this guy. I’ll sure for nominal damages. The message is more important than the money. I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m protecting myself for my reputation and my children’s sake.” She also urges her lawyer to start making phone calls to figure the situation out.

After getting off the phone with her lawyer, Kim calls Kanye West . She gets emotional as she talks to him about what’s going on, eventually breaking down in tears. “It’s not okay now, it’s not,” she says. “It’s on Roblox. Saint was on Roblox yesterday and a f***ing thing popped up and he started laughing and is like, ‘Mommy, look!’ It’s a picture of my cry face that someone made on Roblox and it said ‘Kim’s new sex tape’ when you clicked on it. Thank God he can’t f***ing read yet. Over my dead body is this s*** going to happen to me again. I just want it gone. This is not going to f*** with me. It’s not. I just want it gone. it’s just annoying, you know, I almost died when Saint thought it was funny.”

Luckily, Kanye is able to calm Kim down. “The one thing that got me more calm about it is, when I was crying, Kanye was like, ‘You have the power. Stop worrying about public perception. You know who you are,'” she explains. The episode ends with Kim back on the phone with her lawyer, standing her grown. “Get something drafted so it can be taken down immediately,” she demands. “I have four f***ing kids. I can’t go through this again. This was 20 years ago. I’m not going through this again. I know the right attorneys this time, I know exactly what to do this time. I’m not going to let this happen to me again. I have all the time, all the money and all of the resources to burn them all to the f***ing ground!”

The Kardashians begins streaming on April 14 on Hulu.