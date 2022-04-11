Kim Kardashian Cries As She’s Threatened With Alleged New Sex Tape: ‘I Just Want It Gone’
In the first episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ which premieres on April 14, Kim Kardashian vents to Kanye West after she’s hit with the threat of a new sex tape from 20 years ago coming out.
Kim Kardashian’s sex tape with Ray J comes back to haunt her in the premiere episode of The Kardashians. It all begins when Kim is hosting a family barbecue at her house and her son, Saint West, shows her something that pops up on his iPad while he’s playing Roblox. “There’s a picture of my cry face and it said something in appropriate like, ‘Kim’s new sex tape,'” Kim explains. “This is supposed to be unreleased footage of my old sex tape.”
Kim’s sex tape with then-boyfriend, Ray J, was released in 2007, but in 2021, a rumor surfaced that there was previously unreleased footage that would be coming out. “The last thing I want as a mom is for my past to be brought up 20 years later, especially when it’s this big party and my whole family is here,” Kim says. “This is some real embarrassing s*** and I need to deal with it. I just cannot believe this is happening right now.”
As Kim is preparing for her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, she gets a call from her lawyer about the situation. “Her legal rights are that she could sue anyone who releases the tape, even if it exists,” the lawyer reveals. “They don’t have legal right to release it without her consent.” Kim tells her lawyer that she’s “99.9 percent sure” that no other tape exists, but is still concerned about all the talk.
“I really don’t know what they have,” she admits in a confessional. “For 20 years this has been held over my head, this mistake. Is it a mistake? It was my boyfriend of years. We go on a trip and film a video. It’s embarrassing for that to be out there, but it’s not the most scandalous thing and I will not be made to feel this way.”
Kim has come a long way since the first sex tape came out, and she’s not going to go down without a fight. “I don’t remember anything [about another tape],” she insists. “It’s completely illegal. Make [my lawyer] scare the s*** out of this guy. I’ll sure for nominal damages. The message is more important than the money. I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m protecting myself for my reputation and my children’s sake.” She also urges her lawyer to start making phone calls to figure the situation out.