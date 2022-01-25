Kim Kardashian Insists There Is ‘No’ 2nd Ray J Sex Tape After Kanye Claims He Retrieved It For Her

A spokesperson for Kim Kardashian denied that there was an undiscovered sex tape on a laptop that Kanye West got a hold of.

Kim Kardashian is shutting down rumors that a second sex tape between the 41-year-old SKIMS founder and singer Ray J, 41, exists, after her estranged husband Kanye West, 44, recounted getting the laptop from the R&B vocalist himself in a recent interview. A spokesperson for Kim explained that the laptop had been reviewed and no previously unreleased sexual material was uncovered in a statement received by HollywoodLife on Tuesday January 25. Kim stood by that there wasn’t a second sex tape with the R&B singer.

Kanye had opened up about the drama surrounding his relationship with Kim in a new interview with Jason Lee for the Hollywood Unlocked podcast. In the interview, he recounted getting the laptop that had the sex tape on it from Ray J himself, which led to fans wondering if there was a previously unreleased second sex tape on the computer. A representative for Kim shed some light onto what has been discovered on the laptop. “After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists,” the representative said in the statement.

The statement continued with Kim’s desire to leave the sex tape in the past, and she wants devote her energy to her more recent pursuits as a mom and businesswoman. “After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice form,” the statement said.

Other than telling the story about getting the laptop, Kanye also complained about seeing Kim kiss her new beau Pete Davidson while she filmed her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in the Hollywood Unlocked interview. The rapper also criticized the reality star for letting their daughter North wear lipstick in TikTok videos.