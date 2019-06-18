MTV Movie & TV Awards host Zachary Levi actually went there with Ray J in the house to make a joke about his 2003 sex tape with Kim Kardashian. That caused his wife Princess Love to flip him the bird.

It’s been 16 years since Kim Kardashian and then-boyfriend Ray J made a sex tape, and 12 years since it was leaked. Yet MTV Movie and TV Awards host Zachary Levi decided to beat the dead horse by joking about it all these years later because the “One Wish” singer happened to be in the house for the ceremony. Not only that, his fellow Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star wife Princess Love was sitting right there beside her man. She did not take well to the joke and gave a two handed middle finger salute to Zachary for shading her husband in front of so many people.

Zachary, 38, set up the joke by saying that America’s sweetheart Sandra Bullock was in the house. He then pivoted to “And, of course, America’s other sweetheart Ray J, from Love & Hip Hop, is here. Although I’m sure some of you are more familiar with his work as a cameraman.” Oh yes, he went there. The camera then showed Ray J’s somewhat stoic reaction as Princess gave a slight smile and put both her middle fingers in the air to let Zachary know the joke was a low blow. Even the audience gave some groans at the bad joke.

The sex tape was so long ago some of the younger audience members might not have even got the joke about “Ray J’s camerawork” while making it. They probably just know Kim from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, being Kanye West‘s wife, a mom, a style icon and a cosmetics mogul. Though from time to time she has personally addressed the sex tape.

Did not have to shade Ray J like that 😂😂 Princess Love #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/xHKLlgDPMt — SugarPlum Fairy (@BossSugarPlum) June 18, 2019

On a Jan. 14, 2019 appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen a caller asked what Kim would tell her kids about the sex tape one day. “I don’t know [what I’ll tell them about it] yet. I mean, I have an idea, and I think I’m just gonna be super honest and real with them. That’s all you can really be,” Kim said of the future discussion.

She did reveal during a Nov. of 2018 KUWTK episode that she was high on ecstasy while making the sex tape in a discussion with Scott Disick and Kendall Kenner about her wilder younger days. “I got married on ecstasy. The first time (to Damon Thomas in 2000). I did ecstasy once, and got married. Then I did it again and made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.” When asked if she was high when she made the tape, Kim replied. “Absolutely. Everyone knows it. My jaw was shaking the whole time.”