Kim Kardashian Rocks Very Sheer Black Catsuit From SKIMS Shapewear Line: Watch

Pete Davidson is a lucky man. Kim Kardashian, 41, showed off her fabulous figure in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 15. The mom-of-four looked remarkable in a sheer black catsuit from her SKIMS shapewear line that showcased her sexy curves. Kim left her brunette hair down as she described the outfit that’s ideal for “some sexy time.”

“This power mesh black bodysuit has got to be one of my favorites,” Kim explained, while modeling her catsuit in the mirror video taken inside her massive closet. “I put boots on with it. But this completely snatches,” she added. “Like I can’t even begin to tell you. This is probably my favorite SKIMS piece. It’s like a full snatch in a bodysuit.”

The billionaire businesswoman went on to say that for anyone that doesn’t like the full sheerness of the catsuit, they could wear a coat like the one Kim threw on over her revealing outfit to show her fans. “For this bodysuit I would just put on like my Balenciaga faux fur jacket, glasses, the boots, and have some sexy time, or a cute date night,” Kim said while modeling the full outfit.

SKIMS has been a massive success for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. She launched the body-positive brand in 2019, and as of January 2022, the company is valued at an estimated $3.2 billion, according to The New York Times. The SKIMS pieces are modeled by Kim herself, as well as her sisters Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian at times.

Kim’s company has expanded to include swimwear options. SKIMS Swim launched on March 18 and includes a variety of sexy bikinis. Kim threw a VIP launch event for SKIMS Swim in Miami on March 20 and wore a silver bikini top and skintight leggings. Leave it to Kim to always steal the show with her style!