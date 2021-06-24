See Pic

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago Gets Caught ‘Trying To Sneak Off’ With Mommy’s Designer Bags

Chicago West got caught red-handed trying to sneak away with one of Kim’s designer handbags in this cute new photo.

Is it considered stealing if it’s from your mom’s closet? Well, if it is, Kim Kardashian West, 40, does not seem to mind! On June 24, Kim caught daughter Chicago West, 3, with her tiny hands on a hot pink see-through handbag, as she tried to make her way out of mommy’s designer closet. “Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff,” Kim tweeted out, along with a photo of the toddler dressed in an oversized tie-dye shirt and sporting a big mischievous grin.

 

It seems like Chicago takes after her mom’s sense of fashion, as the handbag she picked out perfectly complimented the hues of pink on her shirt. She may just be a little fashionista in the making!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star is known for her extensive collection of designer handbags and has often given fans an inside look into her luxe and enormous closet on social media.

Anyway, as we said, Chicago, or “Chi-Chi”, as the family likes to call her, is becoming quite the fashionista at such a young age! In May 2021, Kim shared a photo of her “mini-me” wearing a white dress and red cowboy boots, paired with an oversized denim jacket that was bedazzled with silver jewels. In the picture, Chicago stood next to her older brother, Saint West, 5, who kept it relaxed and casual in a red tee, green camouflage-printed pants, and white sneakers. Being a proud mom, Kim shared the fashionable moment on Instagram and captioned it, “OMG!!” with red heart emojis.

Of course, Chicago and Saint are not the only ones who have inherited Kim’s sense of style. North West has been making fashion statements since the day she learned how to walk! Her auntie Kendall Jenner, 25, told E!’s Pop of the Morning host Victor Cruz at New York Fashion Week 1, that she believes her niece to be the most fashionable of the family. “I have to say North because she actually dresses herself at this point and likes to create outfits, like will put things together that you just wouldn’t even think of,” she said. “She’s so good at it.”