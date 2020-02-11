Interview
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner Believes North West, 6, Is Poised To Become A Fashion Icon

Kendall Jenner revealed her niece North West’s passion for fashion and how she thinks her love of unique styles makes her the most fashionable of her family members, in a new interview.

Kendall Jenner, 24, may be the model in her family, but it looks like her six-year-old niece North West will be her own fashion icon in the future! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star chose Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s oldest daughter when she was asked who was the most fashionable of her family in a new interview with E!’s Pop of the Morning host Victor Cruz at New York Fashion Week. “I have to say North because she actually dresses herself at this point and likes to create outfits, like will put things together that you just wouldn’t even think of,” she said. “She’s so good at it.” Watch Kendall’s interview HERE!

The proud aunt’s answer makes sense considering North’s eye-catching style and the fact that she said most of her other nieces and nephews are “a bit young” to really have a proper fashion sense yet. Still, when the time is right, they will all have Kendall to look up to! As far as her own fashion sense, she does like specifics and revealed what they were in the interview. “I’m really liking these boots,” she told Victor, referring to the black knee-high boots she was wearing at the time. “I’m really into a high boot right now.”

Kendall’s fashion preferences are credible considering she’s been modeling for years now and is considered one of her generation’s most successful models. She told Victor how she keeps things together and remains confident in a tough world. “I’m just trying to be the best version of myself. I don’t think you need to try to be anybody else,” she said. “I think that’s always what I’m trying to remember, especially in today’s day of social media when you’re looking at everyone else and thinking everyone else’s lives are so perfect. I think kind of just being like, you know what, I’m dope.”