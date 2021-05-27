Chicago West, 3, Looks Like Mom Kim Kardashian’s Twin In Adorable New Pics With Saint, 5

Kim Kardashian’s mini-me daughter Chicago rocked red cowboy boots and a jean jacket in a sweet pic with her big brother Saint.

Kim Kardashian, 40, has shared the cutest photos of her son Saint, 5, and daughter Chicago, 3. The KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram on May 26 to share a series of snaps showcasing the brother-sister duo’s love for each other. “OMGGGGG,” she captioned the post, along with a red heart emoji. Her lookalike daughter Chicago rocked an oversized denim jacket which was bedazzled with silver jewels. She also wore a white dress and red cowboy boots, as she pulled her dark hair up into a high ponytail.

Meanwhile, Saint, who looked like his dad Kanye West‘s twin, wore a red tee, green camouflage-printed pants and white sneakers, while his hair was styled in tight braids. The pair sweetly wrapped their arms around each other, while Chicago looked effortlessly cool with one hand in her jacket pocket.

The post comes just a few days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians revealed she did not pass her first law school exam, the baby bar, which she took during the summer of 2020. In a preview for the May 27 episode of the reality show, Kim told her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian that she scored a 474 on the test, but needed a 560 to pass.

“If you do law school the way that I’m doing it, it’s a four year program instead of your typical three-year program,” Kim said. “After one year you have to take the baby bar. This one is actually harder, I hear, than the official bar. I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying. It was so important for me to take this and to not pass….it gets your spirits down and makes you want to give up.”

While Khloe pointed out that Kim could wait until June 2021 when the baby bar would be available to sit again, but that idea wasn’t appealing to Kim. “I don’t want to wait for another year to go by for school,” she explained. “I just got to the end where I almost know everything. I want to stay in this headspace. I could try….or I could give up. I don’t know. I really need to think about it.”