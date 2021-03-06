Kanye West Thinks He ‘Can Get’ Kim Kardashian ‘Back’ After She ‘Realizes What She Is Missing’

Kanye West feels he and Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce on Feb. 19, ‘will always be family regardless of what happens in their marriage.’

Kanye West, 43, may be headed for a divorce from his wife Kim Kardashian, 40, but he’s not completely giving up on their romance just yet. Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star filed the official paperwork for the end of their marriage on Feb. 19, the rapper “feels that he can get Kim back” and thinks the “distance” during their separation may “make the heart grow fonder”, according to one source.

“Kanye honestly feels that he can get Kim back,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “There is so much strain thanks to so many obstacles with quarantine and both of them wanting to live in different parts of the country, to the kids and to his overall health. He is realistic and knows that co-parenting is the way forward since Kim has had enough, but he feels it can be used as a breather to where distance will make the heart grow fonder and she will realize what she is missing.”

Kim and Kanye, who were married on May 24, 2014, share four kids together, including North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1, and in Kim’s divorce documents, she requested that they share joint physical and legal custody of them. Their co-parenting plans will definitely keep them connected despite their marital status and in the meantime, Kanye, who was recently spotted still wearing what looked like his wedding ring, is reportedly hoping the relationship between them will eventually get back on track.

“Kanye wants to take the uphill battle, that is why he wears the ring,” the source explained. “He is committed to Kim whether or not she is to him and whatever any future paperwork happens to say.”