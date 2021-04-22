Kim Kardashian Strips Down To A Bikini For Some Sexy ‘Studying In The Sun’ — See Pics

Kim Kardashian is actively working towards becoming a lawyer with 18 hours of supervised study a week — and decided to catch some rays at the same time!

Kim Kardashian, 40, is back in her bikini. The KKW Beauty founder stunned in a the “Claudia” two piece by Nessy Swimwear as she hit the books for her weekly law studies. “Studying in the Sun,” Kim captioned her April 22 post, adding the sun, book and symbol of justice emojis. She kept her dark hair down in a loose beach wave, accessorizing with a printed headscarf, sunglasses and a pair of ex Kanye West‘s Yeezy foam slides.

With her MacBook in front of her, Kim had various books and paper laid out on her outdoor coffee table as she intensely focused. BFF Jonathan Cheban chimed in, “What law school is this??? Asking for a friend? LOL” while others begged Kim to “be my lawyer.” The SKIMS CEO has actively documented her law journey on both social media and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star since 2019, following in her late dad Robert Kardashian Sr.‘s footsteps as she lobbies for prison reform. While Kim isn’t studying for her law degree by attending school in the traditional sense, she is pursuing the “law reader” approach which is offered in California and three other states.

Under the direction of lawyers Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney — who work at Oakland-based prison reform organization #cut50, founded by Van Jones — Kim studies for 18 hours a week of supervised study. Her journey was also featured in the 2020 documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, which chronicled her efforts to free Alice Marie Johnson from prison. After her first year as an apprentice, Kim qualified to take the First-Year Law Students’ Examination (also known as the “baby bar”), allowing her to continue three additional years of study. While Kim didn’t finish her undergraduate degree, 60 college credits are required to “read the law” — and Kim had 75.

I spend so many hours studying but it’s definitely worth it ✨📚 https://t.co/AwRLrSft8n — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2021

“I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case,” Kim said in response to criticism back in 2018. “The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone [who’s] state allows it…..For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying,” she said.

Impressively, Kim has kept up her studies in recent months as she weathers a split from Kanye West, 43, whom she shares kids North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 1, with. She filed for divorce in Feb. 2021 after nearly 7 years of marriage, requesting joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s four children. “Kim and Kanye both had met with lawyers. Kim felt she tried everything to make the marriage work and Kanye was refusing to get the help she requested which was the final straw,” a source told HollywoodLife at the time, referencing Kanye’s mental health struggles.