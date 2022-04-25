Kylie Jenner Testifies That Tyga Told Her Blac Chyna Slashed Him With A Knife

Kylie Jenner testified in the $100 million defamation trial between Blac Chyna and the KarJenners on Monday April 25. The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder claimed that her ex-boyfriend Tyga, 32, had told her that Chyna, 33, had slashed him leaving a scar, according to TMZ.
Tyga and Chyna dated from 2011 to 2014, and they have a son together. Kylie and Tyga started dating shortly after the rapper had ended his relationship with Chyna. During Kylie’s testimony, she claimed that her ex had shown her a scar that he’d gotten from Chyna cutting him with a knife. She also said that Tyga had claimed that the alleged knife attack was because she’d abused drugs and alcohol. She also said that she’d voiced those concerns to Rob Kardashian as his relationship with her started. “I felt it was my duty to express my concerns, but ultimately it was up to him,” she said, according to TMZ.
With the trial underway, Chyna has spoken about her feelings about Kylie dating her ex during her testimony. When asked if she held a “grudge” against Kylie for dating her ex shortly after their relationship ended, she responded, “No, not at all.”
Besides Kylie and Chyna, Kris Jenner has also taken the stand, and she’s made a very different claim to Chyna’s feelings about Kylie’s relationship with Tyga. Kris said that Chyna had supposedly threatened to kill Kylie over her relationship with Tyga, per Page Six. “Of course it was alarming but we just kept it in the family,” she said.
Other than the alleged threat against Kylie, Kris also spoke about her perspective on her son’s relationship with the model. She got emotional while discussing a 2016 incident, where she saw that Rob “had marks on his body” after Chyna had torn at his shirt and pointed a gun at his head. During her testimony, Chyna alleged that Rob had told her that he “didn’t have any bullets and [the gun] was not loaded.” She also said that during the incident they were “being silly.“