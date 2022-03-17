Rob Kardashian Celebrated By Mom & Sisters On His 35th Birthday: ‘Love You Beyond Measure’

Rob Kardashian is feeling the love at 35. He received so many sweet messages on his birthday from family members including sister Khloe Kardashian, who called Rob her ‘best friend.’

Rob Kardashian turned 35 on Thursday, March 17 and was celebrated by his famous family members on Instagram. Matriarch Kris Jenner kicked things off with a sweet tribute that featured photos of Rob over the years. She wrote out the kindest message to her “amazing” and “incredible” son, whom she shared with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

“I love you so much Rob. you have grown into the most beautiful soul, the best father ever, the most amazing brother, uncle, grandson, and friend,” Kris, 66, said. “You are so full of love and passion for everyone you love. I am beyond proud of you and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy!!! I love you beyond measure, Mommy.”

Rob’s sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian shared their own posts celebrating his special day. Kim, 41, posted a throwback photo of the pair, and in her message, mentioned that Rob is “the funnest human being.” She also said that Rob’s 5-year-old daughter Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, “is so lucky to have you just like we all are!”

Khloe, who has very close bond with her little brother, shared numerous photos that included a sibling snapshot of them with Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. “You’ve been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime. You’re stuck with me kiddo,” Khloe, 37, said to Rob. She added, “I hope you know how dope you are. You’re one of my favorite people on this planet. I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you!”

While his mom and sisters are constantly in the public eye, Rob has kept a low profile over the past year. He was involved in a legal battle with Blac Chyna, 33, that he filed to dismiss in February. After splitting in 2017, the exes faced off in a years-long custody battle for their daughter, including various accusations against each other such as revenge porn and domestic violence.

While Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended in June 2021, Rob’s family has a new show coming out on Hulu that he won’t be appearing in. “Rob will NOT be appearing in their Hulu show because he does not want his life or the life of his daughter to be a part of it. Everyone respects this decision,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife in November 2021. The insider continued to say that the iconic reality series caused Rob “nothing but pain” during his time on it, and he wants to focus on himself and his family now.