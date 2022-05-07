Dream Kardashian, 5, Dances With Cousin True Thompson, 4, In Matching Swimsuits: Watch

The adorable Kardashian cousins choreographed a cute poolside number as Khloe cheered them on!

May 7, 2022 5:50PM EDT
The Kardashian kid cousins clearly have the most amazing family bond, as they are consistently spotted having a blast with each other in videos shared by the famous brood. In the latest clip posted by Khloe Kardashian on Friday (May 7), her daughter True Thompson is seen dancing up a storm with her adorable cousin, Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream.

True and Dream were the cutest things ever as they choregraphed a routine while rocking matching swimsuits! As they got down to the beat, Khloe cheered them on. But the tiny dancers weren’t done just yet, as they each had a solo routine before switching over to supermodel mode, pretending to strut down a catwalk. Even Khloe couldn’t help but crack up!

The dance party came after the cousins — including North and Saint WestStormi WebsterPenelope and Reign Disick — had one memorable Easter holiday. The kids had the time of their lives celebrating Easter at grandmother Kris Jenner‘s Hidden Hill estate on April 17. Taking to her Instagram, Khloe shared adorable snaps and too-cute clips of the gang enjoying an Easter egg hunt.

In one video, Khloe follows True around on the lawn as she searches for more eggs to fill up both of her adorable bunny-shaped baskets. Already a strong independent baby girl, True needed no help in succeeding! “True, are those all your eggs?!” an astonished Khloe asked her only child, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. True couldn’t even fit all her treasures in two baskets! At one point, she was seen running with her arms and her mouth filled with Easter eggs. “Are you storing them in your mouth,” Khloe hilariously inquired, as True shot past her to keep the search alive.

Khloe was a pro at making sure to record all the details of the extravagant event, which was par for the course when it comes to any shindig thrown by the Kardashians. Earlier in the day, she showed of the impressive tablescape laid out for all the young tots, which included giant chocolate eggs with their names written on them. There were flowers, marshmallow candies and festive decorations all over. Even the napkins were folded into bunny ears!

