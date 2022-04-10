True Thompson Dances With Cousin Stormi At Her Cat-Themed 4th Birthday Bash: Watch

True Thompson turns 4-years-old on April 12, and mom Khloe Kardashian pulled out all the stops for an epic cat-themed birthday attended by all the KarJenner cousins!

True Thompson had the best time at her 4th birthday party with her cousins — especially Stormi Webster, also 4! True and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter — aka, her cousin and BFF — danced up a storm at the cat-themed bash held on Sunday, April 10. The two girls jumped up and down next to a mascot cat, clearly having the time of their lives! They looked so adorable in their dresses as they held hands and showed off their pink hair pieces. Stormi even moved her hips side to side as she grooved to the beat, clearly inheriting dad Travis Scott‘s love of music!

The daughter of Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 30, looked ultra-stylish in her little pink Dior print dress with feathers! It’s unclear of the ensemble is a new piece from the Dior Kids one, or a repurposed piece from the original 2000s run when the print was released under John Galliano. The on-trend dress also included a festive ostrich feather trim, perfect for the birthday girl! Both True and Stormi also sported hair pieces, just like at Chicago‘s 4th birthday bash (which was jointly held with Stormi’s) back in January.

Face painting was also on the docket, as the birthday gal got a rainbow color design on her face, including a butterfly pattern around her eye — just like a unicorn might have. Proud mom Khloe documented the entire thing for Instagram, including True sitting patiently as an artist completed her design. In other videos, True jumped up and down on a trampoline. “Let’s go baba!” Khloe yelled.

Other cousins made appearances in the Good American founder‘s social media feed too, including nieces Dream, 5, and Chicago, as well as nephew Psalm, 2. “Girls are here! Dreamy and Chi-Chi!” Khloe said as she filmed the girls in a ball-filled pit, that also included cat stuffed animals. Dream was also looking adorably in her silver sequin dress that glimmered in the sun! “Psalmy is here!” she added, as the 2-year-old crawled his way in to join big sister Chicago and his two cousins.