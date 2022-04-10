Watch

True Thompson Dances With Cousin Stormi At Her Cat-Themed 4th Birthday Bash: Watch

BACKGRID/Shutterstock
*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Khloe Kardashian puts the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating drama to the side to take her daughter True out for lunch. Khloe stands out in a bright pink coat for the outing. This is the first time Khloe has been seen out since Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" show to discuss the cheating scandal. Shot on 03/02/19 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
los angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian steps out with her daughter True Thompson after she throws shade at her brother Rob's ex Blac Chyna after the model moaned about selling three cars due to "lack of child support." despite Rob being the main caregiver.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
los angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian steps out with her daughter True Thompson after she throws shade at her brother Rob's ex Blac Chyna after the model moaned about selling three cars due to "lack of child support." despite Rob being the main caregiver.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian Appears Camera Shy as She is Seen Out for the First Time Since Her Serial Cheater Ex Tristan Thompson Admitted to Fathering a Child with Mistress Maralee Nichols Khloe Kardashian is Camera Shy as She is Seen Out for the First Time Since Ex Tristan Thompson Admitted to Fathering a Child with Mistress, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Jan 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

True Thompson turns 4-years-old on April 12, and mom Khloe Kardashian pulled out all the stops for an epic cat-themed birthday attended by all the KarJenner cousins!

True Thompson had the best time at her 4th birthday party with her cousins — especially Stormi Webster, also 4! True and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter — aka, her cousin and BFF — danced up a storm at the cat-themed bash held on Sunday, April 10. The two girls jumped up and down next to a mascot cat, clearly having the time of their lives! They looked so adorable in their dresses as they held hands and showed off their pink hair pieces. Stormi even moved her hips side to side as she grooved to the beat, clearly inheriting dad Travis Scotts love of music!

The daughter of Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 30, looked ultra-stylish in her little pink Dior print dress with feathers! It’s unclear of the ensemble is a new piece from the Dior Kids one, or a repurposed piece from the original 2000s run when the print was released under John Galliano. The on-trend dress also included a festive ostrich feather trim, perfect for the birthday girl! Both True and Stormi also sported hair pieces, just like at Chicago‘s 4th birthday bash (which was jointly held with Stormi’s) back in January.

Face painting was also on the docket, as the birthday gal got a rainbow color design on her face, including a butterfly pattern around her eye — just like a unicorn might have. Proud mom Khloe documented the entire thing for Instagram, including True sitting patiently as an artist completed her design. In other videos, True jumped up and down on a trampoline. “Let’s go baba!” Khloe yelled.

Other cousins made appearances in the Good American founder‘s social media feed too, including nieces Dream, 5, and Chicago, as well as nephew Psalm, 2. “Girls are here! Dreamy and Chi-Chi!” Khloe said as she filmed the girls in a ball-filled pit, that also included cat stuffed animals. Dream was also looking adorably in her silver sequin dress that glimmered in the sun! “Psalmy is here!” she added, as the 2-year-old crawled his way in to join big sister Chicago and his two cousins.

Related Gallery

Stormi Webster -- Pictures Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Little Girl

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi arrive to lunch together for 1st time since 2nd pregnancy news as they were all smiles at JG Melon in New York City. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785769_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Recording artist Travis Scott, from left, daughter Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17, in New York Parsons 2021 Benefit, New York, United States - 15 Jun 2021